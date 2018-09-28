Bulls announce Lauri Markkanen elbow injury could keep him out 6-to-8 weeks

Not one punch has been thrown through the first week of training camp, but the Bulls still suffered a huge blow on Friday night.

After calling Lauri Markkanen’s right elbow injury minor earlier in the day, the team announced that a further MRI actually showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain, which will sideline the second-year 7-footer an estimated six-to-eight weeks.

Not exactly the news the Bulls were looking for, especially with how excited the franchise was for Year 2 of the Markkanen experience.

After averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season, as well as being named to the NBA All-Rookie squad, Markkanen added 17 pounds of muscle this offseason and was expected to be a focal point of the offense this year.

“Lauri looks great, man,’’ guard Zach LaVine said of Markkanen just days before the big man suffered the injury in the Thursday practice. “He got a little bit stronger, jumper still looks pretty as all get-out. Still the funniest dude in the world. He looks good, man. I think we’re all really bought in though to making this thing work and getting it going.

“I just want him to build on what he did. He had such a great rookie year with the opportunity he had. The sky’s the limit for him, man. He’s one of those players that he can do a lot of big things. Lauri’s off the charts.’’

For now he’s off the floor.

The good news – if any – is the Bulls have options. Jabari Parker is versatile enough to slide over to the four, leaving Justin Holiday to get a starting spot back at the three. But that was all speculation as of Friday, with coach Fred Hoiberg yet to announce a plan moving forward.

Like LaVine, Hoiberg had big expectations for Markkanen when camp started.

“To be around our guys and to be in the weight room, to put on the size and strength that he did will help him overall,’’ Hoiberg said. “From an offensive standpoint, hopefully the ability to punish the switch more consistently on the block. We ran a lot of high-low type actions last year, but to be able to get a smaller guy on him and be able to back him down with his strength, as far as his ball-handling and being able to keep guys on his hip when he’s able to go by a player.

“And then obviously on the defensive end is where it will help him the most. Being able to compete and being able to play more positions more comfortably on that end because of the added strength.’’