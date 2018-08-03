LaVar Ball still wants to face Michael Jordan in one-on-one game

One year later, LaVar Ball is still trying to challenge Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

Ball, who is in Chicago for the JBA All-Star Game, shared a video on Wednesday of him standing in front of Jordan’s statue in the public atrium of the United Center.

First @bbbjbaleague All Star Game this Friday Aug 3rd at Quest Multi Sport @ 6pm. Buy your tickets online, or at the door. BBB popup shop will be inside the arena. MJ you’re personally invited! #Jba #BBB #Nevalost pic.twitter.com/zMSiharL4w — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 1, 2018 LaVar Ball is owner of the knew JBL league the game was played Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena. Worsom Robinson/For Sun-Times

“I thought I’d come down here and see if Mike wanted to get [out with] a little 1-on-1,” Ball said. “I stood here by the statue for six hours — he ain’t even come by to check on his statue. I figured this is the one place he’d come. Let him know Big Baller’s in the Chi-town, and he’s looking for him right here.”

Last year during several of his signature egotistical rants, Ball claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime and hold him to only two points.

Jordan made it clear last August he wasn’t interested in playing Ball.

“You got to understand the source,” Jordan said during his Flight School camp. “I think he played college … maybe? He averaged 2.2 points. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

After Ball caught wind of Jordan’s comments, he went on another rant on ESPN radio, saying he could beat Jordan with one hand.

“Look at everybody, man. Everybody used to say, ‘You know, I think Wilt Chamberlain is better than Shaquille O’Neal; I think Oscar Robertson is better than LeBron.’ Now the story is LaVar is better than Michael Jordan,” Ball told “The Really Big Show” on ESPN-850 in Cleveland.

“Come on, I didn’t even play basketball in the pros, and they’re talking about me and Michael Jordan. That’s what I’m talking about. He tells me he can beat me with one leg. Well, guess what: I can beat him with one hand. Now we both look like we out there like we can’t play.”

Jordan hasn’t publicly responded to Ball since and as Wednesday’s video went viral, it’s clear that the GOAT is still giving the Big Baller Brand founder the cold shoulder.

As the saying goes: “A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of sheep.”