National Signing Day: Where the best local basketball recruits signed

Recruiting breeds drama and storylines while creating intrigue around high school and college basketball. There was no shortage of that when it came to the recruitment of the Class of 2018 in Illinois.

Most important recruit: Ayo Dosunmu to Illinois

The Illinois recruiting class is short on numbers — the Morgan Park star is the lone commitment — but first-year coach Brad Underwood was able to secure the top prospect in the state.

Yes, the 6-4 point guard brings credibility to Illinois basketball and its new staff as a player who is ranked among the top 30 prospects in the country. But Dosunmu, who chose Illinois over Wake Forest in the end, is also the type of player the program has been lacking in recent years — a pure, instinctual player who was born to play basketball.

Ayo Dosunmu from Morgan Park slashes by Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker (left) and Marquise Brown.

