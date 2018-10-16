Rashad Jennings says beer-throwing Patriots fan deserves Gillette Stadium ban

Rashad Jennings praised the Patriot's decision to ban a fan, who on Sunday dumped a beer on Chief wide receiver Tyreek Hill. | Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Rashad Jennings praised the Patriots’ decision to ban the fan who on Sunday dumped a beer on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the Patriots’ game.

“You want to have some type of level of respect — just human respect,” said Jennings, who wasn’t aware of the incident at Gillette Stadium until a TMZ photographer informed him of it on Monday. “But if you have a fan that’s disrespecting somebody … they should be banned from the stadium.”

Jennings called the act — in which a fan tossed a Bud Light at Hill after he scored his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter — “degrading” and “dehumanizing.”

The Patriots announced Monday that they identified the fan and intend to ban them from future events at Gillette Stadium. The Foxborough Police Department said the 21-year-old male suspect from Massachusetts will be charged disorderly conduct and throwing object at sporting event, according to TMZ.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhous, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that him and Hill want the fan to be arrested and charged.

Asked if Jennings thought Hill should have the chance to retaliate, the former Giants running back said no, adding: “that could get ugly.”