Spring showers: More clouds, questions for Cubs than sun, baseball as camp opens

When Cubs president Theo Epstein said in November that he expected 2019 to be a year of “reckoning” for the organization, he couldn’t have known how profound that assertion would look by the time the Cubs got to Arizona for Spring Training.

Epstein talked then about the organizational introspection and evaluation taking place as the Cubs prepared to look for improvement on the field in 2019 from within, at least in large part necessitated by a payroll budget already strained near its limit.

But as Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday for the start of camp, the questions and issues looming over this team are a lot more significant off the field – with the top storylines involving anything but the guys who figure to be on the Opening Day roster.

So much for feel-good buzz and World Series vibes.

A healthy Yu Darvish could be the key to the Cubs' 2019 fortunes -- and makes him a top player to watch as spring training opens Tuesday in Mesa., Ariz. (John Antonoff photo)

A do-little winter for the Cubs that included more talking to the animals in the media than with significant free agents drew most of its headlines from their controversial decision to retain ties with troubled shortstop Addison Russell as he faces the final 28 days of a league suspension for domestic violence.

But if anyone believed the blue skies, spring hope and summer-like temperatures of Mesa might break through the Russell cloud, along came leaked Islamaphobic, racist emails written, shared and commented on by ownership patriarch Joe Ricketts that were dumped by Splinternews.com on Monday.

The backlash was swift and intense, prompting an apology from Joe Ricketts, a statement from his son and team chairman Tom Ricketts distancing the team operation from its financial wellspring, and rebukes from mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Council on American-Muslim Relations, Major League Baseball, columnists and countless fans on social media platforms and airwaves.

A meeting between the Council and team officials was anticipated as the week came to a close.

It’s certain to be one of the first lines of questioning for Tom Ricketts during his annual spring media session Feb. 18.

It’s almost enough to make an owner long for the days of 101-loss seasons and massive franchise debt.

The other questions surrounding the Cubs as camp opens at least are more about baseball:

How will they handle Russell’s daily presence around teammates and media?

The Cubs insist Russell has a rigorous path to navigate before they make a final decision on whether he’ll be with the team this year.

But until then, he’s a full participant this spring, sure to be scrutinized at every move, word and turn.

He’s expected to address the media at the outset of camp. After that the only thing that seems sure is he’ll command disproportionate attention throughout camp.

When did that wheelbarrow of cash that business ops president Crane Kenney promised suddenly go missing?

The Cubs have a big payroll; it’ll be well over $200 million for the first time in franchise history; and much of this year’s apparent roster need was created by Epstein’s free agent whiffs last winter.

But for a team still firmly in what could be a fast-closing window of opportunity of legitimate World Series contention, it has been a frustrating and confusing winter for many fans as ownership has kept the purse strings pulled just snugly enough to keep the Cubs out of the bidding for a transformative bat (read: Bryce Harper).

What about the closer?

Remember Brandon Morrow? The lights-out closer who missed half of last season because of an elbow injury is expected to miss at least the first few weeks of the season as he completes his rehab from off-season surgery.

Last year’s backup, Pedro Strop, said he’s ready to fill in again. And much of camp will be spent on auditioning a multitude of relievers for various jobs, including possible early-season matchup closer duty.

Are the Cubs still the team to beat in the NL Central?

The vast on-paper improvements made by the Cardinals and Reds say maybe not.

But the man who might have more to say about it than anyone else, if he’s healthy this time around?

“Yes,” pitcher Yu Darvish said. “No doubt.”