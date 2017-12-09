The return of ‘McBuckets’ a reminder of how badly GM Gar Forman missed

Having Doug McDermott back in the United Center on Saturday was just another reminder of how badly Bulls general manager Gar Forman missed on the trade-deadline deal last season that sent McDermott and Taj Gibson to the Thunder and brought back point guard Cameron Payne.

The medical update that Fred Hoiberg then gave on Payne didn’t help.

Payne has missed the entire season, having a second surgery on a right foot that he has now broken three times, and as far as a return date? Well, let’s say the Payne jersey won’t exactly be a hot item in the team store anytime soon.

According to Hoiberg, Payne had another x-ray done on the foot at the start of the month, and while there was improvement, he hasn’t started running or cutting yet, and likely won’t be able to play full-court for at least another six weeks.

Figure on a couple weeks to get in shape once he does play full-court, and there’s a good chance Payne doesn’t join the rotation until mid-February.

“I still think with Cam, hope to get him back [practicing] at some point in the next six weeks,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked to assess the trade now. “Get him back on the floor and get him a real look to see what we have this season. He’s a guy that can push the ball up the floor. We saw that in the playoff prep.

“He came at a very difficult time last year with a veteran team, and just had his struggles. At the same time we’re competing for a playoff spot and it’s a tough time to come in and make an impact. For Cam, the big thing is to stay positive through this stretch, and to get him back and have some positive moments for us when we’re going down the stretch.’’

Meanwhile, McDermott came in with the Knicks playing 23.4 minutes per game, shooting 40 percent from three-point range, and averaging 7.8 points per game.

“Doug had some good moments,’’ Hoiberg said of McDermott’s three seasons with the Bulls. “People forget.

“He’s a guy that can flat-out put it in the basket. No doubt about that. There’s always going to be a role for a guy that can shoot the ball at that high of a clip, so he’s got good days ahead. I’m happy for him and he’s in a good situation where he’s going to get good minutes.’’

Another old face

Joakim Noah was inactive in his return to the United Center, having just two games under his belt this season because of a suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy and also getting back from injury.

Not exactly a good look for Noah the past year.

“It was a really tough situation for me,’’ Noah told reporters. “It was very embarrassing. It took me awhile to get to grips with it. It was a mistake. I owned it. This is going to be part of my story. This is not a story of glory and, ‘Oh, he won five championships.’ No, I got suspended for drugs. It’s part of who I am.’’