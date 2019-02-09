UFC returns to Chicago: United Center will host pay-per-view event in June

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Chicago on June 8, the promotion announced Saturday.

UFC 238 will mark the seventh time the mixed-martial-arts promotion has returned to the United Center and the second time the city has played host to a pay-per-view event.

The last time the promotion visited the UC on June 28, 2018, a sold-out crowd of 18,117 witnessed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defeat Yoel Romero by split decision in the main event of UFC 225.

No details of the UFC 238 card were announced. Tickets go on sale April 5.