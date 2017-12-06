Top 10 unusual holiday gift ideas for Chicago sports fans

Shopping can be really difficult sometimes especially when the people you’re buying for either have everything or don’t supply a list of what they want.

That’s why the Sun-Times has compiled a list of non-so-average gifts for the Chicago sports fans in your life.

1. Blackhawks stilletto heels

The shoes are perfect for going straight from the ice rink to the club. Better act fast! The NHL shop said they’re almost gone (which is pretty surprising if you ask me).

If stilettos aren’t your style, the team also has pairs of tan and red wedges on sale.

2. Collage T-Shirt

Jerseys are so last season. Make a statement with these t-shirts from Subliworks that have your favorite players face plastered all over the front.

3. A “Dammit Doll”

Watching the Bears can be extremely stressful. That’s why a seamstress on Etsy decided to create a “Dammit Doll,” which is similar to a Voodoo doll.

BONUS! There’s a poem attached:

When you temper is about to to boil

because your team has failed to score,

here’s a little dammit doll you cannot do without.

Just grasp it firmly by the legs and slam it, slam it, slam it,

and as you whack the stuffing out yell “dammit, dammit, dammit.”

4. White Sox Sandwich Press

Step up your sandwich game with this Sox themed sandwich press. Your sandwich will taste just a little better with the “Sox” logo branded on the top (via Top Notch Gift Shop).

5. Patrick Kane Plush Pillow

Get cozy (or not) with this terrifying Patrick Kane plush pillow. It’s worth noting that the size measurements are not proportionate to the actual Patrick Kane. The shoulders are unusually bulky and broad.

6. A Bears S’mores Ornament

Not sure what tie S’mores have to the Bears and the holiday season other than this encouraging, “Score s’more touchdown” pun. If only the Bears could score s’more. They’re averaging just over 15 points per game, which is good for 30th in the NFL.

7. Cubs and White Sox Duck Tape

Keep things together this season with some duck tape featuring your favorite MLB team’s logo.

8. Bulls Cap Display

Shopping for someone with a serious hat collection? This might be the perfect gift for them. Make everyone jealous with this wall mounted cap display. Note: The red hat is not included.

9. Bears Toaster

You have to admit, this might be better than the “Toews-ter.” This Bears toaster is in the shape of a football and brands the Bears signature “wishbone-C” into your bread.

10. Potty Basketball

Score big with this potty basketball game that allows you to work on your shot while you’re using the restroom. The gift even comes with a “Do Not Disturb” door handle to ensure privacy (Via Bed, Bath & Beyond).

