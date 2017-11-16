Get Jonathan Toews’ face on your toast for a good cause

Have you ever wanted Jonathan Toews’ face on your toast?

Well, now is your chance, and just in time for the holiday season.

Introducing the “Toews-ter.”

Toews posted a hilarious commercial — that gives off a “Masterpiece Theatre” vibe — of him sitting in a large leather, wingback chair while promoting a toaster that seriously brands his face into a piece of bread. This is comical coming from Toews despite the fact he is gluten free and doesn’t eat bread.

A new limited edition toaster brands Jonathan Toews' face into bread. | Jonathan Toews/Twitter

Toews called the Toews-ter the most “versatile toaster on the market.”

This will surely be the hottest item this holiday season, so if you or a loved one want a limited-time Toews-ter, you can order them starting Monday by going to Canadian Tire’s website.

Toasters that brand bread with Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid’s faces are also available. Proceeds from these toaster sales will go to “Jumpstart,” a Canadian charity that helps level the playing field for youth in sports.

