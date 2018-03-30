Vikings sign Bears leading receiver Kendall Wright

The Bears’ leading receiver from last year is signing with an NFC North rival.

Kendall Wright, who led the Bears in catches with 91 targets, 59 catches and 614 receiving yards last year, will join the Vikings, the team announced Friday.

A first-round pick by the Titans in 2012, Wright signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Bears a year ago. After Cam Meredith and Kevin White were injured early — the former in the third preseason game, the latter in the season-opener — Wright became the Bears’ go-to receiver. Wright visited the Vikings on Thursday, per ESPN.

Wright leaving the Bears is no surprise. The team signed receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. The latter didn’t line up in the slot often in Atlanta, but the Bears could use the 5-8 receiver in that role.