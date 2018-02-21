Want free Cubs tickets for upcoming season? Here’s your chance

In honor of both the Cubs spring opener game against the Brewers and single-game tickets going on sale Friday, the team is hosting a “#PitchIn” pop-up event at Daley Plaza from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Fans will have a chance to channel their inner Jon Lester for their chance to win single-game tickets.

The game is simple: throw a pitch on target and get yourself tickets to a Cubs game this season. There will be varying levels of difficulty with the most challenging targets representing the hottest games of the season.

Have bad aim or have never thrown a baseball before? Former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster will be at the event and might be able to share a few pointers.

The Cubs are giving away free tickets for next season home games Thursday. | Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase them online or by calling 800-THE-CUBS.