Summertime festivals and special events offer fun for all ages

Soak up the sun at one (or many) of the fantastic festivals the Chicago area has to offer this summer.

Whether you come for the food, drinks, music, art, family fun or community, you can’t go wrong when you immerse yourself in these citywide gatherings.

Throughout the summer...

Movies at Gallagher Way with Alamo Drafthouse: See popular movies on the big screen, including “E.T.,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Clueless” and “Back to the Future.” Now through Sept. 27. Food from Gallagher Way restaurants and concession stands will be available for purchase. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free, $33 for VIP reserved seating; gallagherway.com

French Market at Gallagher Way: Grab artisanal goodies from over 25 vendors, enjoy live tunes, do crafts with the kids and more at this European-style market. Select Thursday evenings now through Sept. 28. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; gallagherway.com

National Hellenic Museum: Learn about Greek culture by visiting “The Hellenic Beyond in the Work of John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis,” an exploration of the past, present and future (through Sept. 30) and “Hellenic Heads: George Petrides, A Personal Exploration of Greek History and Culture over 2,500 Years” (June 1-Sept. 30). The National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted St. Members and children under 3 are free; admission $7-$10; nationalhellenicmuseum.org



Chicago City Markets: From Daley Plaza on Thursdays to Maxwell Street on Sundays to Green City in Lincoln Park, the West Loop and Avondale on Saturdays, shop fresh, seasonal local produce and goods. Visit chicagocitymarkets.us for additional markets, exact dates and locations. Now through October. Citywide. Free admission.

Chicago Food Truck Festival: Every Friday for lunch, a diverse selection of Chicago food trucks flock to Daley Plaza to feed hungry Chicagoans and passersby. Now through Oct. 6. Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. Free; chicago.gov

Summer Fireworks: Catch this dazzling display over Lake Michigan throughout the summer, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. CT. May 27-Sept. 2. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

Wave Wall Moves: Groove along to 20-minute dance performances from a selection of Chicago ensembles. Every Saturday from June 10-Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. CT. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

Lunch in the Park: Enjoy pizza, crepes, gelato, BBQ and more from local eateries, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Musical performances include Chris' One Man Jam, School of Rock, Cole Brandt and more. June 23 - Aug. 18. Cook Park, W. Cook Ave., Libertyville. Free; mainstreetlibertyville.org

Taste of Chicago: Try dishes from Chicago's diverse culinary scene in neighborhoods across the city — June 24 (Humboldt Park, 1440 N. Sacramento Ave.); July 15 (West Pullman Park, 401 W. 123rd St.); Aug. 5 (Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave.); Sept. 8–10 (Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Dr.). Free admission; tasteofchicago.us

Millennium Park Summer Film Series: A 40-foot LED screen will feature an array of movies throughout the summer, including "Summer of Soul," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. CT. July 11 - Aug. 29. Pritzker Pavilion, enter at Michigan Ave. and Washington St. or Michigan Ave. and Madison St. Free; for full schedule, visit chicago.gov

May

Mole de Mayo: Mexican fare, an outdoor market, DJs, dancing and a lucha libre wrestling ring make for this lively fest in Pilsen. May 26-28. Ashland Ave. & W. 18th St. $5 suggested donation for individuals, $10 for families; starevents.com

Blues & Brews Festival: Sip on beverages from 15 Illinois breweries while enjoying all-day blues. Headliners include Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio and Matt Shukin & The Ramblers. May 27. The Forge Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main Street, Lemont. Tickets $5-$10; forgeparks.com

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival: Returning for its 38th year on Memorial Day weekend, this Lakeview festival is a great way to kick off the summer. Headliners include Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press and Freddy Jones Band. May 27-28. 3200 N. Sheffield Ave. $10 suggested donation; chicagoevents.com

SummerSalt Market: Grab a nosh and beverage while you peruse vintage, vinyl and furniture vendors outside the Salt Shed performance venue (a.k.a the Morton Salt complex). May 27-28. The Salt Shed Fairgrounds, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Free; saltshedchicago.com

Art on the Mart: Derrick Adams' "Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons" and CPS students' creations are projected every night at 8:30 p.m. on theMART (Merchandise Mart) to celebrate Black joy. Now-July 5. The Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin St. Free; artonthemart.com

June

Do Division: Two music venues, The Empty Bottle and Subterranean, collaborate to bring a diverse lineup to this West Side fest. Plus, local businesses, family fun and a runway fashion show line the streets. Lineup includes Jesse Royal, W.I.T.C.H, Cloakroom, Bobby Oroza, Vundabar, Dan Deacon and more. June 2-4. Division St. between Damen and Leavitt. $10 suggested donation; westtownchamber.org/do-division

Lincoln Park Greek Fest: Experience "filoxenia" — Greek hospitality — with fantastic Grecian bites and traditional, dance-worthy music from Ormi Orchestra. June 2-4. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. $10 suggested donation; lincolnparkgreekfest.com

Windy City Hot Dog Fest: Taste test Chicago dogs — with or without ketchup — from local hot dog stands, participate in the hot dog eating contest, watch the dog parade and more at this 2nd annual Portage Park festival. June 3-4. 4000 N. Milwaukee Ave. $10 suggested donation; windycityhotdogfest.com

Andersonville Midsommerfest: To celebrate Swedish culture, this fest features five music stages, activities for kids, Swedish food, free entry to the Swedish American Museum and more. Performances include Sixteen Candles, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Chicago Soul Spectacular and more. June 9-11. 5200 N. Clark St. $10 suggested donation; starevents.com

Lincoln Square Greek Fest: Come for the gyros and loukoumades, stay for the Greek dancing, Hellenic marketplace and hospitality. June 9-11. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St. $5 suggested donation; chicagoevents.com

Wells Street Art Festival: Old Town welcomes 125+ local and national artists, food, music and family fun for the festival's 48th year. June 10-11. Wells St. from North Ave. to Division St. $10 suggested donation; wellsstreetartfest.us

Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: Nine catamarans, each representing a different country, will zoom across Lake Michigan to compete in the SailGP season 4 opener. June 16-17. East end of Navy Pier, 1000 E. Grand Ave., Chicago's Skyline Stadium, between Navy Pier and the Adler Planetarium. Tickets $35+; sailgp.com

Scottish Festival & Highland Games: A bagpiping championship, dancing competition, marketplace, British car show, whiskey tasting, Scottish food, children’s activities and more make up this 37th annual festival — the largest Scottish event in the Midwest . June 16-17. Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Pl., Itasca. Children 12 and under are free; adult tickets $20-$450; chicagoscots.org

Winnetka Music Festival: Jam out on Chicago's North Shore this Father's Day weekend. Headliners include The Wallflowers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Dip, Neal Francis, Madison Cunningham, Hailey Whitters and more. June 16-17. 610 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Tickets $45-$395.00; winnetkamusicfestival.com

Taste of Randolph: West Loop welcomes 16 of Chicago's best restaurants, plus a lineup of up-and-coming bands, musicians and Chicago house music aficionados. Lineup includes Digable Planets, Shallou, Jamila Woods, Chris Lorenzo, Super Duper Kyle, Derrick Carter and more. June 16-18. 900 W. Randolph St. $10 entry; starevents.com

Craft Brews Beer Festival: Sip on a selection of over 100 craft beers and ciders while you enjoy lawn games, music and animal sightings in the picturesque Lincoln Park Zoo gardens. Food will be available for purchase. This event is 21+. June 17. Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Dr. Tickets $55-$65; lpzoo.org

Chicago Pride Fest: Three stages of music, over 150 art vendors, DJs, drag shows, a pet parade and more celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this annual Northalsted festival. Headliners include Heather Small (M People), Slayyyter, Meet Me @ The Altar and JORDY. June 17-18. Halsted St. and Waveland Ave. $15 suggested donation; chicagoevents.com

Swedish Days: Since 1949, this five-day festival has brought together the Geneva community to celebrate Swedish heritage with a craft beer tent, a Kids' Day, a carnival, music, food and more. June 21-25. James St. and S. 3rd St. Free, carnival rides and games for purchase; genevachamber.com

Chicago House Music Festival: In conjunction with Humboldt Park's Taste pop-up, DJs from the Chicago-born House Music scene will pump out upbeat tunes on June 24 at Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn, 1301 N. Humboldt Dr. A conference portion will take place on June 23 at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. Free; chicagohousemusicfestival.us

Summer on Tap: Get tipsy with the trees with a variety of beers, ciders and meads from Illinois breweries, plus seltzers and cocktails. Tickets include 20 3-oz. samples from tasting booths along the Arboretum's trails. Attendees must be 21+. June 24. Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Tickets $60-$70; mortonarb.org

Joffrey Ballet's 'Joffrey for All Celebration:' Joffrey Company artists, the Joffrey Academy of Dance and students from the Joffrey Community Engagement programs will perform in a showcase of this world-renowned dance company's work. June 25. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free; joffrey.org

July

Lemont Food Truck Festival: Local businesses offer tasty bites, a beer garden and a vendor village at this Lemont adventure park. July 1. Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Children 10 and under are free; $5-$10 for adults; forgeparks.com

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend: Get revved up for this highly-anticipated two-day racing and music festival, featuring NASCAR history, local food options, a Ferris Wheel overlooking Lake Michigan, and a racecourse in Grant Park. Headliners include The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett. July 1-2. Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. Tickets $269+; nascarchicago.com

Roscoe Village Burger Fest: Bite into burgers from several local eateries and cast your vote for Chicago's Best Burger! Plus, enjoy live music, arts & crafts and a Kids Zone. Lineup includes Wedding Banned, The Chain, and Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press. July 7-9. 2000 W. Belmont Ave. $10 suggested donation; chicagoevents.com

West Fest: Shop local food and retail vendors, hear some live tunes, visit Kid Fest and see pups play at Pet Fest! July 7-9. Chicago Ave. between Wood & Damen. $10 suggested donation; westfestchicago.com

Southport Art Fest: You're sure to get your fine art fix at this Wrigleyville fest. Southport will be lined with everything from paintings to jewelry to sculptures by local artists. July 8-9. W. Waveland Ave. & N. Southport Ave. Free; starevents.com

Taste of Park Ridge: Food, wine, family fun, music and more bring the Park Ridge community and friends together. Headliners include Ginger Road, Kashmir: The Led Zepplin Show, The Lounge Puppets and more. July 13-15. 100 Summit Ave., Park Ridge. Free; tasteofparkridge.com

Windy City Smokeout: Get down to bands, BBQ and beers at this bustling country music festival. Headliners include Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band and more. July 13-16. Outside United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $54.95-$2,400; windycitysmokeout.com

Chicago Craft Beer Fest: There's no shortage of great beer in Illinois, and this festival brings on the brews. Get your tasting tickets so you can sip on all that our great state has to offer. July 14-16. Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. Tickets TBA; chicagoevents.com

Forge Fest: This adventure park festival features races, educational workshops, live music from Maggie Speaks and Led Zeppelin 2 and a fireworks show. July 14-16. Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Free; forgeparks.com

World Wiffle Ball Championship: Returning for its 44th year, the event welcomes Wifflers of all ages to support the South Suburban Humane Society. July 15-16. Memorial Park, 3250 W. 145th St., Midlothian. Entry fee $149, free admission for spectators; worldwiffleball.org

Sundays on State: Connect with the Chicago community at two installments of this "interactive block party" with food, shopping, art, family fun and more in the Loop. July 16 & Aug. 13. State St. from Lake to Adams. Free; loopchicago.com/sundays

Taste of Lincoln Avenue: Lincoln Ave. will come alive with foodie favorites, live music, entertainment and plenty of arts and crafts to fundraise for the community. July 21-23. Lincoln Ave. from Fullerton Pkwy. to Wrightwood Ave. $10 entry; tasteoflincolnchicago.com

Lincolnwood Fest: There's something for everyone to enjoy, with carnival rides, live music, a Classic Car Show, a Beer & Wine Garden, a Family Fun Tent and more. July 27-30. Proesel Park, 6915 N. Kostner Ave., Lincolnwood. Free; chicagoevents.com

Wicker Park Fest: The fest draws in over 75,000 visitors with its impressive music lineup, local food options and involvement of over 200 small businesses. July 28-30. Milwaukee Ave. between Damen and Ashland. $10 suggested donation; wickerparkfest.com

Chinatown Summer Fair: Enjoy Asian performances, restaurants and gift shops, a K-Pop dance competition and more. Lineup includes Hugh Lee and The Breakfast Club. July 29-30. Wentworth Ave. from Cermak Ave. to 24th Pl. Free; ccc-foundation.org

August - Labor Day

BWe NEXT/ The Black Women’s Expo: This empowering weekend for Black women and their families features small businesses, entertainment, workshops, health, wellness and beauty lounges and more. Aug. 4-6. McCormick Place, 2301 S. Dusable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets TBA; bwenext.com

Dancing in the Streets: An ode to the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, this is the place to be for music and beer lovers. Aug. 4-6. Hubbard St. between

An ode to the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, this is the place to be for music and beer lovers. Aug. 4-6. Hubbard St. between Paulina and Wood. $10 suggested donation; Festa Italiana: Say “ciao” to Italian food, music and wine in Naperville! Kiddos can play at the carnival area while adults enjoy a Tuscan-inspired wine bar, dancing, shopping, a meatball eating contest and more. Aug. 4-6. Naper Settlement, Webster and Aurora, Naperville. $5 for Naperville residents, tickets TBA; starevents.com

Say “ciao” to Italian food, music and wine in Naperville! Kiddos can play at the carnival area while adults enjoy a Tuscan-inspired wine bar, dancing, shopping, a meatball eating contest and more. Aug. 4-6. Naper Settlement, Webster and Aurora, Naperville. $5 for Naperville residents, tickets TBA; Jeff Fest: What better way to gather with the community than with fantastic music, food and family fun? Headliners include The Buckinghams, The Four C Notes and Infinity. Aug. 4-6. Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave. $10 suggested donation; chicagoevents.com

What better way to gather with the community than with fantastic music, food and family fun? Headliners include The Buckinghams, The Four C Notes and Infinity. Aug. 4-6. Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave. $10 suggested donation; Retro on Roscoe: Travel back in time with antique vendors, oldies music, the Antique and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show and more! Plus, dig into bites from Roscoe Village restaurants and plenty of kid-friendly entertainment. Aug. 11-13. Roscoe Village, 2000 W. Roscoe St. $15 suggested donation; starevents.com

Travel back in time with antique vendors, oldies music, the Antique and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show and more! Plus, dig into bites from Roscoe Village restaurants and plenty of kid-friendly entertainment. Aug. 11-13. Roscoe Village, 2000 W. Roscoe St. $15 suggested donation; Northalsted Market Days: Over 200 vendors, food & drink, DJs and dancing, five live music stages and more make Market Days one of the most bustling festivals in Chicago. Aug. 12-13. N. Halsted St. from Belmont Ave. to Addison St. $15 suggested donation; northalsted.com

Over 200 vendors, food & drink, DJs and dancing, five live music stages and more make Market Days one of the most bustling festivals in Chicago. Aug. 12-13. N. Halsted St. from Belmont Ave. to Addison St. $15 suggested donation; Clark After Dark: USO of Illinois’ 15th annual block party honors military personnel and their families with food, drink, music and more. Aug. 17. River North, 420 N. Clark St. $10 general admission, VIP tickets available; starevents.com

USO of Illinois’ 15th annual block party honors military personnel and their families with food, drink, music and more. Aug. 17. River North, 420 N. Clark St. $10 general admission, VIP tickets available; Ribfest Chicago: A whopping 50,000 pounds of pork grace this three-day BBQ festival, along with a competition for the best ribs, fun for the kids, and live indie music. Aug. 18-20. Lincoln Ave., Irving Park Rd. and Damen Ave. $10 suggested donation for individuals, $20 for families; ribfest-chicago.com

A whopping 50,000 pounds of pork grace this three-day BBQ festival, along with a competition for the best ribs, fun for the kids, and live indie music. Aug. 18-20. Lincoln Ave., Irving Park Rd. and Damen Ave. $10 suggested donation for individuals, $20 for families; Bulls Fest: Experience all things basketball at this second annual 3v3 tournament. Food and drink, the “Art of the Game” art show, photo ops, youth basketball clinics, the Bulls Kid Nation Zone, entertainment and more will be available for basketball fans to enjoy. Aug. 19-20. United Center, south side parking lots, 1901 W. Madison St. Free admission, early bird pricing to register your team, now through June 30 $125-$220; bullsfest.com

Experience all things basketball at this second annual 3v3 tournament. Food and drink, the “Art of the Game” art show, photo ops, youth basketball clinics, the Bulls Kid Nation Zone, entertainment and more will be available for basketball fans to enjoy. Aug. 19-20. United Center, south side parking lots, 1901 W. Madison St. Free admission, early bird pricing to register your team, now through June 30 $125-$220; Chicago Air and Water Show: Stake out a spot along Lake Michigan for a stunning show with military aircraft flyovers, boats and parachuters. Aug. 19-20; practice runs Aug. 18. North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront, from Fullerton to Oak St. Free; chicagoairandwatershow.us

Stake out a spot along Lake Michigan for a stunning show with military aircraft flyovers, boats and parachuters. Aug. 19-20; practice runs Aug. 18. North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront, from Fullerton to Oak St. Free; Taste of Greektown: West Loop’s Greek neighborhood cooks up Mediterranean flavors, music from DJ Yianni and the Ormi Orchestra, a gyros eating contest and more. Aug. 25-26. Halsted St. from Van Buren St. to Adams St. $10 suggested donation; tasteofgreektown.com

West Loop’s Greek neighborhood cooks up Mediterranean flavors, music from DJ Yianni and the Ormi Orchestra, a gyros eating contest and more. Aug. 25-26. Halsted St. from Van Buren St. to Adams St. $10 suggested donation; Chalk Howard Street Fest: Watch 3D and 2D chalk masterpieces come to life and try your hand at a creation of your own. Local bands, food and shopping and a kids’ chalk area are sure to keep everyone entertained. Aug. 26. Rogers Park, Howard and Ashland. Free; starevents.com

Watch 3D and 2D chalk masterpieces come to life and try your hand at a creation of your own. Local bands, food and shopping and a kids’ chalk area are sure to keep everyone entertained. Aug. 26. Rogers Park, Howard and Ashland. Free; The Forge Art Walk: Enjoy a weekend of art and nature with live music, theater and dance performances, a hike through art installations, workshops and more. Aug. 26-27. Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Tickets $5; forgeparks.com

Enjoy a weekend of art and nature with live music, theater and dance performances, a hike through art installations, workshops and more. Aug. 26-27. Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Tickets $5; West Loop Art Fest: Wrap up the summer by browsing and shopping four blocks of art, participating in a wine tasting, bopping to live music, involving the kids in crafts and more. Sept. 2-3. West Loop, Washington and N. Halsted St. Free; starevents.com

Wrap up the summer by browsing and shopping four blocks of art, participating in a wine tasting, bopping to live music, involving the kids in crafts and more. Sept. 2-3. West Loop, Washington and N. Halsted St. Free; Schaumburg Septemberfest: Spend Labor Day weekend delighting in live music, craft beer and wine, a carnival, pony rides, Bingo, fireworks, a parade and more. Sept. 2-4. Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free; villageofschaumburg.com

Family Fun

WNDR Museum Dots Obsession: This three-story exhibit by internationally-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama debuted for the first time in the United States earlier this month. Dots Obsession explores polka dots — one of Kusama’s muses — and features floating yellow and black dots and interactive installations. WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St. Tickets $22-$50; wndrchicago.com

Color Factory Chicago: This 15-room, one-of-a-kind experience celebrates the joy of color and play, with picture-worthy, immersive art installations, treats and keepsakes, a green ball pit and more. Don’t miss their special, limited-time exhibit, Colors in Bloom — an ode to the tulips that pop up on Michigan Ave. each spring — open now through the end of May. Willis Tower, 320 W. Jackson Blvd. Tickets $28-$58; colorfactory.co/chicago

This 15-room, one-of-a-kind experience celebrates the joy of color and play, with picture-worthy, immersive art installations, treats and keepsakes, a green ball pit and more. Don’t miss their special, limited-time exhibit, — an ode to the tulips that pop up on Michigan Ave. each spring — open now through the end of May. Willis Tower, 320 W. Jackson Blvd. Tickets $28-$58; “Mozart Immersive: The Soul of A Genius” and The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit: See through classic composer Amadeus Mozart’s eyes at this enchanting, music-centric exhibit inspired by 18th century Vienna. These 2-for-1 tickets also unlock access to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit, where you can experience a 360 view of Starry Night, Sunflowers, The Bedroom and more. Select days during the week, now through June 11. Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Pl. Tickets $27-$39.99; mozartimmersive.com

and See through classic composer Amadeus Mozart’s eyes at this enchanting, music-centric exhibit inspired by 18th century Vienna. These 2-for-1 tickets also unlock access to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit, where you can experience a 360 view of Starry Night, Sunflowers, The Bedroom and more. Select days during the week, now through June 11. Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Pl. Tickets $27-$39.99; Pixar Putt: Put your putting skills to the test at this outdoor pop-up mini golf course! Pixar Putt offers 18 Disney and Pixar-themed holes with characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Coco and more. Now through Sept. 10. North Polk Brothers Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $22-$33; pixarputt.com

Put your putting skills to the test at this outdoor pop-up mini golf course! Pixar Putt offers 18 Disney and Pixar-themed holes with characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Coco and more. Now through Sept. 10. North Polk Brothers Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $22-$33; Wiggleworms at Gallagher Way: The little ones will enjoy singing, dancing and playing along to live music at this program with the Old Town School of Folk Music. Other activities will follow the concert, like family-friendly movie screenings. Now through Sept. 26. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; gallagherway.com

The little ones will enjoy singing, dancing and playing along to live music at this program with the Old Town School of Folk Music. Other activities will follow the concert, like family-friendly movie screenings. Now through Sept. 26. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; Morton Arboretum: Explore botanical wonders at an array of events throughout the summer. Highlights include Arbor Evenings with live music, picnicking and food trucks (Wednesdays, May 31-Aug. 23; free for children 1 and younger, $5 for children, $13 for adults), Nature Play for All with scavenger hunts, painting, planting seeds, ASL storytimes, pond exploration, hikes and more (June 10-11; members and infants under 2 are free, $12 for children, $15-$17 for adults) and Dog Admission Day (June 25; $5 per dog plus admission). Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. See full list of events and offerings at mortonarb.org .

Explore botanical wonders at an array of events throughout the summer. Highlights include with live music, picnicking and food trucks (Wednesdays, May 31-Aug. 23; free for children 1 and younger, $5 for children, $13 for adults), with scavenger hunts, painting, planting seeds, ASL storytimes, pond exploration, hikes and more (June 10-11; members and infants under 2 are free, $12 for children, $15-$17 for adults) and (June 25; $5 per dog plus admission). Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. See full list of events and offerings at . Jonquil Park Family Festival: Children’s activities, games, a puppet show by ​​Jabberwocky Marionettes and a musical performance by Mr. Nick Davio will make for hearty family fun at this Lincoln Park festival. June 3. Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. Free; chicagoevents.com

Children’s activities, games, a puppet show by ​​Jabberwocky Marionettes and a musical performance by Mr. Nick Davio will make for hearty family fun at this Lincoln Park festival. June 3. Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. Free; The Forge Sings Disney: Sing along to Disney music, dress up as your favorite character and get pictures at the Princess Meet & Greet. June 3-4. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Children 2 and under are free; tickets $10; forgeparks.com

Sing along to Disney music, dress up as your favorite character and get pictures at the Princess Meet & Greet. June 3-4. The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Children 2 and under are free; tickets $10; “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross”: Comic book artist Alex Ross brings superheroes to life with sketches, paintings and life-sized head busts. In conjunction with the exhibit, the Elmhurst Art Museum will host family-friendly activities, like a movie screening, “dress-up like a superhero” day, comic book workshops and more. And, while you’re there, check out Superheroes in Wilder Park through July 31. June 3 - Aug. 20. Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Children 4 and under are free; tickets $5-$18; elmhurstartmuseum.org

Comic book artist Alex Ross brings superheroes to life with sketches, paintings and life-sized head busts. In conjunction with the exhibit, the Elmhurst Art Museum will host family-friendly activities, like a movie screening, “dress-up like a superhero” day, comic book workshops and more. And, while you’re there, check out through July 31. June 3 - Aug. 20. Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Children 4 and under are free; tickets $5-$18; Raging Waves Waterpark: It’s impossible to be bored at Illinois’ largest water park, with 32 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, kiddie pools and more. Whether you plunge for a private cabana, dive for season passes or dip your toes in for a day, the whole family is sure to make a splash. June 3-TBA. Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Infants under 1 are free; tickets $54.99-$139.99; cabanas $200+; ragingwaves.com

It’s impossible to be bored at Illinois’ largest water park, with 32 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, kiddie pools and more. Whether you plunge for a private cabana, dive for season passes or dip your toes in for a day, the whole family is sure to make a splash. June 3-TBA. Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Infants under 1 are free; tickets $54.99-$139.99; cabanas $200+; The Tempel Lipizzans: To celebrate 65 years, the Tempel Lipizzans or “dancing horses” perform Dancing Through the Decades with music from jazz to doo-wop. June 18-Sept. 3. Curious spectators can also visit the How a Lipizzan Stallion Learns to Dance presentation on July 19 and Aug. 16. Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Rd., Old Mill Creek. Tickets $25-$95; tempelfarms.com

Get Moving

Fitness Series at Gallagher Way: Get fit with free workout classes outside Wrigley Field. HIIT classes take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, Yoga takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fitness with Strength in the City is available for the first time this year on Monday evenings. Now through Sept. 28. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; gallagherway.com

Get fit with free workout classes outside Wrigley Field. HIIT classes take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, Yoga takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fitness with Strength in the City is available for the first time this year on Monday evenings. Now through Sept. 28. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; Pier Dance : Put on your dancing shoes and try your feet at different dance styles, every Wednesday in June. Lessons begin at 6 p.m. CT and are followed by freestyle dance time. June 7-28. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

: Put on your dancing shoes and try your feet at different dance styles, every Wednesday in June. Lessons begin at 6 p.m. CT and are followed by freestyle dance time. June 7-28. Wave Wall Performance Platform, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; Millennium Park Summer Workouts: Practice Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing or Zumba from 8-11:45 am. Most Saturdays, May 27-Sept. 2. Millennium Park Great Lawn, 201 E. Randolph St. Free; millenniumpark.org

Practice Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing or Zumba from 8-11:45 am. Most Saturdays, May 27-Sept. 2. Millennium Park Great Lawn, 201 E. Randolph St. Free; Fitness in the Park: Take Zumba classes 6-7 p.m. every Monday, June 12 - Aug. 7; PowHerhouse classes 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, June 14 - Aug. 16; yoga classes 10-11 a.m. every Sunday, June 18 - Aug. 13 and a special Fitness Finale Class featuring yoga & Zumba on Aug. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District great lawn, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free; parkwaybankpark.com

