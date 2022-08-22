The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Taste Lifestyles

Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger candy corn flavors in new Tailgate mix

The candy corn maker is pitching its latest creation to football fans as the NFL and NCAA seasons near.

By  USA TODAY
   
Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
SHARE Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger candy corn flavors in new Tailgate mix
Brach’s new Tailgate candy corn mix — just in time for football season kickoff — is available at Walgreen’s.&nbsp;

Brach’s new Tailgate candy corn mix — just in time for football season kickoff — is available at Walgreen’s.

Are you a fan of hot dogs but hate candy corn? Maybe a new hot-dog-flavored candy corn will win you over.

That’s right, hot-dog-flavored candy corn actually exists, and you can find it inside Brach’s new Tailgate Candy Corn.

Burger lovers, there’s something for you, too. The new mix includes hamburger-flavored candy corn, as well as fruit punch, vanilla ice cream and even popcorn-flavored candy corn mixed with the meaty flavors.

Ferrara Candy, the iconic treat’s Chicago-based parent company, is pitching its latest creation to football fans as the NFL and NCAA seasons near. The football-themed, 11-ounce candy corn bags hit shelves earlier this month. The brand-new flavors are exclusively available at Walgreens, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed.

“Brach’s iconic candy corn has been synonymous with the start of fall for decades. We’re excited to help families and friends celebrate their anticipation for the season together by releasing Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn this August,” A Brach’s spokesperson said via email.

Brach’s bold new flavors give the already heated candy corn debate new fodder.

The original-flavored tri-colored kernels — made of sugar, corn syrup, sesame oil and bug secretions (you read that correctly), among other ingredients — deliver a sweetness so simple, so classic, they’re a hit mostly among Gen Xers and baby boomers, according the National Confectioners Association.

But the Halloween staple finds less sympathy among millennials and Gen Z’ers. Less than half of both generations reported enjoying the candy, according to the NCA.

It remains to be seen how candy corn with barbecue food flavors will be received. Though detractors were quick to identify themselves online, some viewing the new sweets as an indictment of humanity itself.

“Humans were a mistake,” opined one Twitter user.

“When I see ‘hot dog flavored candy corn’ I instantly question where we are a society,” wrote another.

The special mix will be available through October.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Taste
Starbucks store in Edgewater becomes latest to unionize
This no-fail marinade is ideal for these grilled Sriracha chicken skewers — and more
Saffron pasta with ricotta conjures Sardinian fields
Five easy summer salads add fresh flavors to your weeknight meal rotation
Menu planner: Tomatoes with olive oil make special addition to your meal
Portion size, low sugar content help make ice cream, frozen yogurt a worthy treat
The Latest
EJE_eventChorus_091022.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: A tribute to Hazel Johnson, the Mother of Environmental Justice
At Printers Row Lit Fest on September 10 at 1:30 p.m. CT, host Brett Chase will be joined by guests Cheryl Johnson, Tarnynon Onumonu and Luis Carranza to pay homage to Hazel Johnson’s life and legacy.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., stands silently during a press conference on the the Inflation Reduction Act at Glynwood Boat House on August 17 in Cold Spring, New York.
Other Views
Putting price on carbon emissions is the best way to reduce greenhouse gases
The newly passes first comprehensive climate legislation in our nation’s history is a bold step. Now take the next one.
By Alex Marianyi and Joe Tedino
 
Voters go to the polls in Pontiac, Mich., during the Michigan primary on Aug. 2.
Columnists
Redistricting is voter suppression, too
Redistricting is erasing us from Congress and state legislatures. We need to call it out and challenge it where we see it.
By Ben Jealous
 
Estela Nava, one of the co-founders of the Mujeres Brillantes Co-op, speaks at City Hall. The Southeast Side cooperative was announced on Monday.
Business
Cleaning workers cooperative owned by immigrant women launches on Southeast Side
Mujeres Brillantes, owned by three women, will allow the workers to run their own business and negate the abuse they have suffered over the years.
By Mariah Rush
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
A new school year filled with new hopes — and some old, lingering worries
Chicago Public School students returned to school Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 