Dwayne Johnson’s French toast now for sale online — for $69 and up

Maintaining a physique like Dwayne”The Rock” Johnsonrequires a specific diet.After eating around six meals a day mainly consisting of chicken, salmon, rice,vegetablesand egg whites — according to a 2021 interview with Delish — even Johnson needs something sweet and savory.Andnow we know whatThe Rock is cooking.

In 2020, the box office star revealed one of his favoritecheat meals:French toast.

Coupled with a five-inch thick hand-braided brioche drenched inpeanut butter coconut maple syrup and cinnamon-spiced custardinfusedwithJohnson’s very ownTeremana tequila,TheRock’s cheat toastoffersa sweet meal like no other.

“Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and don’t cheat yourself,” Johnson said in an Instagram post at the time.The former wrestler, star of “Red Notice” and “Jungle Cruise,” is now providing the voice of Krypto the Superdog in “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Now, fans of Johnson andhis epic French toast recipe, which wentviral early in the pandemic,can have it anytime they want.

Thanks toJohnson’s personal chefRacquel Rockquemore-Breiz, also known as “Chef Rocky,” online shopGoldbelly, and Los Angeles’ Brique French Toastery, the actor’s French toast creation can be enjoyed nationwide.

“The world famous rock toast that you all have been craving is now available for nationwide shipping,”Rockquemore-Breiz said in a statement.”From selling Brique’s out on our front porch to now getting them shipped to your door-step is a vision turned reality! We can’t wait for you all to finally get a taste of the ultimate french toast experience!”

The breakfast dish, available for order online,comes in4, 8, or 12-packs ofFrench toast. The Rock’s toast ranges from $69.95 to $169.95.

Other toppingsfrom Goldbelly’s version of The Rock’s favorite French toast includevanilla bean whipped cream and crunchy oven-toasted coconut chips.

