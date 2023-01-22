The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Plastic as art? Entire grocery store created from discards

The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes, all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

By  Mike Householder | Associated Press
   
Robin Frohardt, creator of the Plastic Bag Store, holds plastic bag roses at the art installation, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics. The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags recently to the public, an artist’s non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste.

The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.

The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes, all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets are used to tell a story of the dangers of plastic waste and the consequences for future generations.

As the show’s tagline puts it: “Part installation. Part film. All bags.”

Plastic bags are created by fossil fuels and often end up as waste in landfills and oceans.

Cereal boxes filled with scraps of plastic are displayed at The Plastic Grocery Store, which features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic.

Americans toss out 100 billion plastic bags per year, according to Worldwatch Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental research organization.

Theater and film director Robin Frohardt is the driving creative force behind the Plastic Bag Store.

“I got the idea many years ago after watching someone bag and double-bag and triple-bag my groceries,” Frohardt said Tuesday. “I just was sort of struck by how ridiculous how much packaging is involved in our everyday lives.

“And it just seemed so absurd. I just thought, ‘Maybe I could make a project that’s even more absurd.’ ”

The store’s shelves are lined with items whose names are intended to mimic real-life products such as “Yucky Shards” (Lucky Charms), “Bitz of Plastic Crap” (Ritz Crackers), “Bagemite” (Vegemite) and “Filthydelphia roll” (Philadelphia roll).

One product Frohardt didn’t have to alter was baguettes, “because it was already in the name,” she said with a laugh.

The Plastic Bag Store, which runs through Feb. 5, is presented via a partnership between the University of Michigan Museum of Art, University Musical Society, University of Michigan Arts Initiative and Graham Sustainability Institute.

The show premiered in Times Square in 2020. It since has made stops in Los Angeles; Chicago (in 2022); Austin, Texas; and Adelaide, Australia.

“I hope that we can continue to tour this project and bring it to different communities,” said Frohardt, who is based in New York. “My dream would be that this project becomes irrelevant.

“But it probably won’t be.”

Visit The Plastic Bag Store, The 777 Building, 777 E Eisenhower Pkwy., Ann Arbor. Tickets: $12-$30.

