Kevin Costner partners with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters on new blend

You will soon be able to start your mornings with a cup of joe specially crafted by Kevin Costner.

The “Yellowstone” actor has partnered with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to unveil a new line of “freshly inspired coffee blends,” according to an announcement by parent company Keurig Dr Pepper.

The new blend, Horizon — Costner’s first of a number of blends with the company — will be available online at the Keurig website starting Dec. 18, and in select retailers nationwide starting January 2024. It’s described as a “bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West.”

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters will also be donating $100,000 to Root Capital, a non-profit organization known for its investment in agricultural enterprises to build more prosperous, inclusive and resilient rural communities to celebrate the collaboration.

“Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined,” Costner wrote in the announcement.

What flavors can coffee lovers expect?

Other than the bold and smoky dark roast flavors present in Costner’s Horizon Blend, its unclear what other flavors were formally decided on. But they were all crafted based on the actor’s personal coffee taste, which Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has described as a “layered and complex flavor profile,” the release stated.

They wanted to create a coffee that was bold and balanced, offering a unique and appealing flavor that caters to a wide range of coffee lovers. The coffee also needed to be able to serve as a base of Costner’s favorite drink, a caffe mocha.

Horizon has a smooth yet robust flavor profile, alive with earthy, smoky flavors, according to the announcement.

Costner and the brand share a “mutual passion for giving back to farming communities and investing in organizations supporting sustainable agriculture.”

”The Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team’s unwavering dedication to responsible sourcing and great tasting coffee made this an authentic partnership for me. To be able to harness this passion is something I’m incredibly grateful for. And we have some more great things coming that I think everyone’s really going to like,” said Costner.

