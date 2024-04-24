The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu planner: Smoky chipotle pot roast is both tasty and tender

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Smoky Chipotle Pot Roast

Enjoy smoky chipotle pot roast with lima beans and steamed light yellow squash.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Smoky chipotle pot roast

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 (2- to 2 1/2-pound) beef chuck shoulder, arm or blade pot roast

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, with liquid

Press chili powder evenly onto all surfaces of beef. Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Place beef in Dutch oven and brown evenly; discard drippings. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 to 3 hours or until roast is fork-tender. Remove roast; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Return liquid to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until sauce is reduced to 2 cups. Carve roast into thin slices; top with sauce and serve.

Per serving: 188 calories, 24 grams protein, 9 grams fat (44% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 286 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Fusilli with lentils, sausage and tomatoes

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: about 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces fusilli pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 ounces spicy Italian turkey (or other) sausage, casings removed

1 (19-ounce) can lentil soup

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes, slightly drained

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to directions, but without using oil; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add sausage and cook, breaking up clumps, 3 to 5 minutes or until browned. Add lentil soup and tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6 to 10 minutes or until heated through and slightly reduced. Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper. Add mixture to pasta; toss and serve immediately.

Per serving: 327 calories, 14 grams protein, 5 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 507 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Mediterranean flounder

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 flounder fillets (about 1 pound total)

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, with liquid

1/3 cup canned sliced black olives

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 cup crumbled garlic-and-herb feta cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, layer flounder, then onion. Spoon tomatoes and olives evenly over flounder; sprinkle with basil and cheese. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.

Per serving: 200 calories, 20 grams protein, 9 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 1,012 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Stuffed potatoes

Skip the meat. Bake large potatoes, slash the tops, squeeze ends, and top the potatoes with a heated mixture of 1 cup drained salsa, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans and 1 (11-ounce) can rinsed Mexican-style corn. Add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt. Serve with a packaged Caesar salad and whole-grain rolls.

Turkey reuben loaf

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spread bottom half of a split loaf of Italian bread with reduced-fat Russian dressing. Top with rinsed and drained refrigerated sauerkraut, deli sliced turkey and sliced Swiss cheese. Replace top, wrap in foil and bake 30 minutes. Cut into slices and serve. Add dill pickles and baked potato chips.

Spaghetti sundaes

Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Fill 4 ice cream sundae glasses halfway with the spaghetti. Divide and pour 2 cups heated marinara sauce over the spaghetti. Top with 1 or 2 warmed meatballs (from frozen) and some freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

