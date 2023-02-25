The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?

Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good option.

Sometimes you need a break from plain water and sugary drinks are not an option.

Hydration is essential for a healthy body and mind. Drinking enough water is the best way to hydrate. It sounds easy enough, yet plain ol’ water isn’t always appealing.

Enter water enhancers — liquids added to water to kick up the flavor, often without sugar or calories. Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?

Water flavorings are safe, as the ingredients are FDA-approved, but they can include chemical thickening or stabilizing agents, artificial colors and flavors, artificial sweeteners, and natural sweeteners like stevia, which are not necessarily healthy.

They may also include added vitamins, electrolytes, caffeine, and natural ingredients such as ginseng, guarana and taurine, with claims that they can help boost wellness or alertness, and help you meet the daily recommended requirements of certain vitamins, such as the B vitamins.

If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, flavorings can be a good choice, as well as a better alternative to other less healthy sugary drinks. When choosing, check the ingredients to consider ingredients you might want to avoid.

You can also flavor water with slices of fresh lime and/or lemon.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readersinformation about health and nutrition.

