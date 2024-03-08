The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024

Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times

The Tenors feature Clifton Murray&nbsp;(from left), Mark Masri, Alberto Urso and Victor Micallef.
Music
The Tenors hoping to spread message of love and unity in Christmas album
“Christmas with The Tenors” serves as The Tenors’ third Christmas album.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Rick Springfield says his new album “Automatic” is inspired by EDM sounds.
Music
Rick Springfield sees no musical threat from AI: ‘A computer will never have a soul’
Singer-songwriter, who performs Aug. 31 in Aurora, suspects a digital brain might have concocted the Shakespearean version of ‘Jessie’s Girl’ now making the rounds.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Melissa Etheridge
Music
With Broadway residency, new memoir on the horizon, Melissa Etheridge is finding inner joy again
“Melissa Etheridge: My Window” opens in September in New York.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
186A9907.jpg
Taste
Windy City Smokeout — world-class barbecue the perfect pairing for world-class music
Some 10,000 sausages, 12,000 pounds of ribs, 18,000 pounds of brisket and 12,000 pounds of pulled pork will be served up at the four-day fest in Chicago.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
LIFEGUARDS_080521_15.JPG
Summer Guide
10 great things to do during a Chicago summer — for the first time or the 100th
As the weather warms up, it’s time get outside for dining, boating, strolling a festival and more.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
BRELAND___SUMMER_2022_PRESS_3___JIMMY_FONTAINE.jpg
Music
Even as Breland’s star rises, he doesn’t always feel accepted in country music
‘My Truck’ singer credits Chicago and its ‘diverse music tastes’ for taking the lead in embracing his sound.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Lady A&nbsp;
Music
Lady A finds the joy again after bandmate heals from alcohol addiction
Charles Kelley puts his pain into music as country trio gets back on the road.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Bill Berloni and rescue dog Addison, who stars as Sandy in “Annie.”&nbsp;
Theater
Rescue dogs take center stage in ‘Annie’ role
In nearly 50 years, legendary animal trainer William Berloni has rescued over 100 dogs that would go on to play the role of Sandy in the stage musical.
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
Michael W. Smith will be joined by Amy Grant for an evening of holiday music and more on Dec 7 at the Rosemont Theatre.
Music
Chance discovery sends Michael W. Smith back to the studio with new Christmas songs
Christian-pop crossover artist on the road with fresh music to sing along with the standards
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 