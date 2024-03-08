Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
“Christmas with The Tenors” serves as The Tenors’ third Christmas album.
Singer-songwriter, who performs Aug. 31 in Aurora, suspects a digital brain might have concocted the Shakespearean version of ‘Jessie’s Girl’ now making the rounds.
“Melissa Etheridge: My Window” opens in September in New York.
Some 10,000 sausages, 12,000 pounds of ribs, 18,000 pounds of brisket and 12,000 pounds of pulled pork will be served up at the four-day fest in Chicago.
As the weather warms up, it’s time get outside for dining, boating, strolling a festival and more.
‘My Truck’ singer credits Chicago and its ‘diverse music tastes’ for taking the lead in embracing his sound.
Charles Kelley puts his pain into music as country trio gets back on the road.
In nearly 50 years, legendary animal trainer William Berloni has rescued over 100 dogs that would go on to play the role of Sandy in the stage musical.
Christian-pop crossover artist on the road with fresh music to sing along with the standards