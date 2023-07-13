The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Taste Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Windy City Smokeout — world-class barbecue the perfect pairing for world-class music

Some 10,000 sausages, 12,000 pounds of ribs, 18,000 pounds of brisket and 12,000 pounds of pulled pork will be served up at the four-day fest in Chicago.

By  Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Windy City Smokeout — world-class barbecue the perfect pairing for world-class music
186A9907.jpg

Soul & Smoke chef D’Andre Carter holds the Cajun corn (left) and hickory-smoked rib tips on Thursday, opening day for Windy City Smokeout at the United Center.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

When Chef D’Andre Carter and the team from Evanston’s Soul & Smoke attended their first Windy City Smokeout last year, they came armed with an abundance of their legendary hickory-smoked rib tips to serve up to the BBQ enthusiasts in attendance. 

But it was their Cajun corn that people are still talking about.

“It was funny because our corn became a really big hit,” Chef Carter tells the Sun-Times. “They told us this year to knock out as much corn as possible this year, so we will be shucking corn all weekend.”

Specifically, Soul & Smoke plans to serve up 1,850 cobs of Cajun corn with the Pimento cheese and Parmesan on top, adding to the already hefty Windy City Smokeout menu over all that will offer approximately 10,000 sausages, 12,000 pounds of ribs, 18,000 pounds of brisket, 12,000 pounds of pulled pork and 2,500 pounds of pork belly over the course of the four-day music and food festival July 12-16 on the Near West Side.

Untitled

WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT

When: To July 16

Where: United Center Parking Lot C, 1901 West Madison

Tickets: $59.95+

Info: WindyCitySmokeout.com

Thirty of the world’s best pitmasters will be dishing up barbecue at the United Center’s Parking Lot C.

“It’s not like this meat is just served up on the same metal tray with the wax paper that you’re used to seeing, though,” says Edward Warm, co-founder of Windy City Smokeout, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. “These pitmasters take so many creative twists with their food.”

Take for example Chicago’s Lillie’s Q, which will be serving up its signature walking taco featuring Pimento cheese kettle chips, pulled pork, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce.

“We were one of five restaurant teams here during the very first year of Windy City Smokeout and there’s 30 teams here this year from around the country,” says Charlie McKenna, chef and founder of Lillie’s Q. “I would say we’ve got some of the best and talented barbecue people in the world cooking here.”

SMOKEOUT_071423_22.jpg

Lillie’s Q chef Charlie McKenna holds two of the Chicago restaurant’s Windy City Smokeout offerings: pork steak adobo and mashed potato salad (left) and walking pulled pork taco.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

One of those barbecue people will be Leslie Roark Scott, owner and chef of Ubon’s BBQ in Yazoo City, Mississippi, who says she left at 4 a.m. Wednesday to get the first of over 500 pounds of meat on the smoker before the night was through. 

“We’ll be cooking up the one that brought us to the dance, which is our pork sandwich that we’ve been doing since I was 16 years old,” explains Scott. “But we’re also doing something a little different where we will be frying up pork skins and then topping them with baked beans, pulled pork and barbecue sauce.”

Over 80,000 people are expected to attend and enjoy the fare featured at this year’s Windy City Smokeout, which also includes performances from country music greats such as Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan. “This event has always been the marriage of barbecue and country music,” says Warm. “We never take our focus off of that.”

SMOKEOUT_071423_14.jpg

Leslie Roark Scott, chef at Ubons BBQ in Mississippi, pours sauce over a pulled pork sandwich at Windy City Smokeout.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

At the same time, the event also allows a moment to shine the spotlight on a handful of Chicago’s best BBQ restaurants, which this year includes newcomers 3 Little Pigs and Lexington Betty’s alongside longtime Windy City Smokeout favorites such as Bub City, Green Street Smoked Meats, Pearl’s Southern Comfort and Smoque BBQ.

“Chicago is not normally known as a barbecue mecca like North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Kansas City,” explains McKenna of Lillie’s Q. “So, I think it’s great to have this event in a major city like this and have all these great pitmasters and country stars come to our city and see what Chicago has to offer.”

“I think that’s part of the reason why we don’t make Windy City Smokeout a competition,” adds Warm, who “can’t wait” to get his hands on the brisket from Phoenix-based Little Miss BBQ. “It’s more of a celebration of barbecue. I think our team does such a great job of finding new and exciting options for everybody who comes to [Windy City] Smokeout.”

And he means everyone.

Even the pitmasters themselves.

“Little Miss BBQ does a green chili burrito that I’ve been thinking about for a solid year,” Scott adds with a laugh. “I can’t wait to eat it.”


Next Up In Taste
Sriracha shortage has Chicago restaurants, shoppers scrambling for hot sauce
Plan to rehab West Side grocery ‘like putting a Band-Aid over a terrible wound,’ shoppers say: ‘We need a new building’
Culinary collaboration with MCA’s Marisol restaurant offers artistic outlet for Chicago chefs
Gremolata sauce adds a little bling to grilled eggplant
Pistachios high in antioxidants and flavor
Menu Planner: Treat your loved ones to a special family meal with steak au poivre
The Latest
Police siren lights.
West Garfield Park
Man killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit and trapped under a car Thursday afternoon, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Framed by , Marion Novak speaks on the phone outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado blew off her roof and garage door the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churn across Chicago area
Seven tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms, including one near Burr Ridge and one near Elgin, and more will probably be confirmed as nine areas with significant damage are studied in the city and suburbs.
By Stefano EspositoMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 
Two people survey downed trees and debris in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before.
Weather
House damaged by Chicago storms? Here’s how to get help and file a claim
The stress of a storm soon gives way to the stress of repairs. Here’s where experts say you should start.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Adbert Alzolay #73 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after the final out against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Cubs
Cubs have a chance to prove they’re contenders before trade deadline
The Cubs open the second half against the Red Sox at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Britain_Kevin_Spacey_Trial.jpg
Movies and TV
‘My world exploded’: Kevin Spacey testifies on sexual assault allegations
Actor says after accusers’ claims, which he denies, ‘I lost everything in a matter of days.’
By Brian Melley | Associated Press
 