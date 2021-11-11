 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

At-home COVID-19 tests — can they make holiday gatherings safer?

Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, but they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.

By Carla K. Johnson | AP Medical Writer
Combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results.
Combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results.
Getty

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.

“We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together,” says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. “We’ll be doing it as they come in the door.”

Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.

Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.

Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.

Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn’t hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.

Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called “false negatives” — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren’t infected.

Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.

Next Up In Well

The Latest

West Lawn VFW in ‘dire’ need of repairs surprised with $10K in renovations for Veterans Day: ‘They deserve more than what we can give’

VFW Post 3940 received nearly $10,000 in renovations from volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

‘Yellowjackets’: Chilling Showtime series strands a girls’ soccer team in some creepy woods.

Ordeal still haunts them decades later in the chilling, well-acted show.

By Richard Roeper

Derek King’s early tinkering with Blackhawks focuses on neutral-zone improvement

Five days into his interim coaching tenure, King’s tactical preferences — such as tight neutral-zone defense — are becoming clearer.

By Ben Pope

City Colleges to offer tours on Vaccine Awareness Day, shots starting Nov. 13

All seven CCC campuses will host free tours Friday for prospective students and their families. And later this month school clinics will offer vaccines for people of all ages.

By Clare Spaulding

Could preserving school’s regal architecture help CVS regain status as ‘the pride of the South Side’?

Some grads of Chicago Vocational High School say their alma mater is in a state of disrepair. As enrollment declines, they hope designating the school as an official Chicago landmark can save the building — and the community.

By Jason Beeferman

Billionaire’s brawl: Pritzker suggests Griffin keep his money out of governor’s race after ‘extremely poor judgment’ last time

After Ken Griffin’s backing of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pritzker suggested the hedge fund mogul keep his checkbook closed: "I don’t think we want to give him a redo." But Griffin fired back that the Democrat is "failing Chicagoans." "What is his plan to address the spiral of death and violence and the mayhem in our streets?"

By Rachel Hinton