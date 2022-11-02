The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023

Pedro Grifol expected to be named manager of White Sox on Thursday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023
White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (left) celebrates with Jose Abreu after an Abreu home run.

Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a home run against Houston in Chicago in 2021. (AP)

AP Photos

As the White Sox introduce Pedro Grifol as their new manager Thursday, it’s not yet known how the first-year skipper’s coaching staff will shape up, although third-base coach Joe McEwing will not be back.

McEwing, who spent 16 years in the organization, including 11 as a coach under Robin Ventura, Rick Renteria and Tony La Russa, was the team’s third-base coach the last two seasons and for seven total. McEwing said he learned of the Sox’ decision to let him go this week.

An intense worker and upbeat presence behind the scenes and in the clubhouse, McEwing, affectionately known as “Super Joe,” was thrust in an unwanted spotlight this season when he and pitcher Lance Lynn had words in the dugout in Detroit on June 13 and when he sent slow-footed catcher Yasmani Grandal home from second in Cleveland on Aug. 20. While manager Tony La Russa defended the decision, Grandal was out easily and twisted his knee trying to avoid the tag.

It’s also known that Charlie Montoyo will be Grifol’s bench coach, filling the role held by Miguel Cairo. Montoyo was fired as Blue Jays manager this season.

The Sox haven’t announced any staff changes, but more are expected after the team finished a disappointing 81-81.

They will announce Grifol, whose hiring became known Tuesday. Grifol comes on board with a low profile as bench coach of the last-place Royals and a well-rounded résumé, but one without major-league playing experience.

As Grifol’s staff is pieced together, additional important matters — figuring out how to pick up the pieces of 2022 — will be addressed. Trades, free-agent signings and exercising necessary club contract options could position the Sox, on paper, as preseason favorites to win their second AL Central Division in three years.

In any event, the roster Grifol has to work with is more important than the manager himself, and to that end, the Sox have four players who are free agents: first baseman Jose Abreu, shortstop Elvis Andrus and right-handers Johnny Cueto and Vince Velasquez.

Players with team contract options for 2023 include shortstop Tim Anderson ($12.5 million), outfielder A.J. Pollock ($13 million, $5 million buyout) and second baseman Josh Harrison ($5.625 million, $1.5 million buyout). Only Anderson’s is certain to be picked up.

How the areas of starting pitching, right field, first base and second base are addressed, as well as plans to improve defensively and coaching and training staff changes, will become more clear with Grifolin place.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ new manager is WhatsHisName, and I couldn’t be happier
Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo joining White Sox as bench coach
White Sox, Rick Hahn find their new skipper in Pedro Grifol. Excitement? It’ll have to wait.
White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
White Sox could make manager choice next week
The Latest
Peoples Gas crew work on installing a new 12-inch main on the 3200 block of W. Eastwood in Albany Park neighborhood, Chicago, June 18, 2019. Peoples Gas is undergoing a massive underground overhaul of its residential natural gas pipe system.
Editorials
Turn down the dial on rising Peoples Gas costs
Many customers already are struggling to pay their bills. The cost of the pipeline replacement program has ballooned to what looks like some $11 billion by the time the project is expected to be finished in 2048, eight years behind schedule.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jurassic World Live Tour
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool Things to Do Nov. 3-9
A world premiere by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, “Jurassic World” invades Rosemont, and Tegan and Sara in concert are among the week’s highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_64867659.jpg
News
Avalanche of mail hitting Illinois voters: funding source for partisan ‘newspapers’ not disclosed
The publishers of controversial newspapers with heavy political messaging targeting Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker are able to avoid disclosure requirements covering campaign committees.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith’s fourth-quarter interception paved the way for the Bears’ game-winning field goal in a 23-20 victory over the Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears notebook: Lack of ‘ball production’ doomed Roquan Smith
The former Bears linebacker was in a class with Shaquille Leonard, who flourished in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But Leonard was responsible for 30 takeaways in four seasons. Smith had two in eight games. “We covet ball production in that position,” Eberflus said.
By Mark Potash
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_01_at_7.18.51_PM.jpeg
Crime
Video shows Chicago cop fatally shooting man who fired gun during chase in Old Town
Video shows no police aid being given to Antonio Calmese Jr., 20, killed Oct. 2 in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street after he fired at a police officer.
By Kade Heather
 