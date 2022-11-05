The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Polling Place: How you voted on White Sox’ new manager, Bears’ trades, Big Ten race

Maybe Chase Claypool became Jerry Rice at some point and we just missed it.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: How you voted on White Sox’ new manager, Bears’ trades, Big Ten race
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Chase Claypool, new Bears wide receiver, playing here for the Steelers.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Who is Pedro Grifol?

He’s not Tony La Russa, that’s who.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked for your first take on new White Sox manager Grifol. The former minor-league catcher and Royals coach, 52, was introduced to the media Thursday on the South Side.

“We’ll see on Grifol,” @RonaldVoigt4 commented, “but it’s nice to see [general manager] Rick Hahn taking charge again. Still lots of potential here.”

On the whole, respondents could be described as cautiously optimistic. Not all of them, though.

“Glad they hired a guy that’s coming from a team with a winning legacy of late,” @revot14 wrote, dialing up the sarcasm.

We also wanted to know how Bears trades — shipping off Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals, and bringing in Chase Claypool — are going over.

“Love them all,” offered @mcfoster12, who has plenty of company.

Lastly, we asked for your Big Ten football champion. Illinois, anyone?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What’s your first take on the White Sox’ hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager?

Upshot: Sox fans, bless ’em, have never been accused of being an overly cheerful lot. Credit respondents for being properly skeptical here. This is Grifol’s first rodeo as a skipper, and he’s inheriting some players who have much to prove themselves. The sensible, if boring, way to approach this hire is with a mindset of wait-and-see.

Poll No. 2: What’s your first take on the flurry of Bears trades involving Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Chase Claypool?

Upshot: Man, it must be nice being Ryan Poles with this kind of a honeymoon. Wasn’t Smith the Bears’ best player? Wasn’t Quinn a 100-sack man? Did Claypool become Jerry Rice at some point and we just missed it? Really, though, the young GM is making moves and it’s kind of exciting. It certainly makes us wonder how it’ll all play out. Is the Bears’ future bright? Jeez, let’s hope so.

Poll No. 3: On Dec. 3 in Indianapolis, the Big Ten’s football champion will be …

Upshot: One in four respondents went with the upstart Illini. We suspect that if we put that question to college football fans outside our realm, it would be more like one in 40. Sorry, make that one in 400. But who’s counting?

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keen on creating new culture in 2023
‘Gushing’ GM Rick Hahn: Pedro Grifol quickly raised bar in managerial search
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol makes good first impression
White Sox make it official, name Pedro Grifol manager
White Sox coach Joe McEwing won’t return in 2023
White Sox’ new manager is WhatsHisName, and I couldn’t be happier
The Latest
An armadillo under a deer stand in southern Illinois. Credit: Jim Dooley
Sports
Armadillo under a deer stand Downstate to waxing poetic on the Northwoods
From an armadillo under a deer stand Downstate to waxing poetic on fall in the Northwoods, notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
A boy bikes through downtown Freeport on Nov. 1, 2022.
Elections
Pulse of the Heartland: Freeport voters fear scary times ahead — but split on whether Trump or Biden is the boogeyman
The Sun-Times spoke with Freeport residents to gauge what’s on their minds days before Tuesday’s election, and their responses were fittingly diverse for a blue-leaning city in a blood-red county. Patty Tricker worries that Democrats are “all too happy to let criminals roam free.” But Gary Jakubowski fears Trump’s persistent lies about the 2020 election: “It’s un-American. It’s scary.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: There’s no contesting contest deadline
Bettors have given Vegas sportsbooks all kinds of excuses for tardiness, but to no avail.
By Rob Miech
 
AFP_326Y6LV.jpg
Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri focused on soccer, not politics, as World Cup approaches
For some, the upcoming tournament is another example of sportswashing, with concerns about the treatment of migrant laborers, the LGBT community and women.
By Brian Sandalow
 
MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Cubs
Cubs searching for power sources
Though big-name free agents are an option, Jed Hoyer might tap into the team’s minor-league system.
By Mark Gonzales
 