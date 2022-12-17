White Sox sign Billy Hamilton, Victor Reyes to minor league deals

Andrew Benintendi is the White Sox top free agent prize this offseason, a $75 million addition for five years that should shore up the outfield for 2023 and beyond.

But the Sox also added two experienced outfielders to the potential mix for 2023 in Billy Hamilton and Victory Reyes, both signed to minor league deals with invitations to spring training.

A career .239 hitter with 324 stolen bases, Hamilton, 32, had one hit in 20 at-bats and was 10-for-11 in stolen bases for the Marlins and Twins last season. He batted .220/.242/.378 in 71 games for the Sox in 2021. Hamilton and Reyes can play all three outfield positions.

Reyes, 28, batted .264/.294/.379 in 394 games over five seasons with the Tigers. A switch-hitter, he has appeared in 86 games in center field. He batted .254/.289/.362 with three homers in 93 games in 2022.

The 40-man roster currently lists four outfielders — Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets. But Vaughn is expected to play first base in 2023 following Jose Abreu’s exit, and Jimenez figures to be used primarily as a designated hitter.

Benintendi’s contract is the largest in Sox history, surpassing the $73 million, four-year deal Yasmani Grandal signed before the 2020 season.