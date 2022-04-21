White Sox’ Luis Robert exits game with apparent injury

CLEVELAND — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was removed from the team’s 6-3 loss to the Guardians Thursday afternoon after running out a ground ball in the eighth inning.

Robert appeared to tweak something after rapping a ground ball to shortstop.

Adam Haseley moved from left field to center to take Robert’s spot, and Danny Mendick entered the game in left in the bottom of the inning. There was no immediate word from the White Sox as to why Robert came out of the game.

Robert snapped an 0-for-21 slump by lining a 400-foot double off the top of the left-center field wall in the fourth inning and singled in the sixth. He was caught stealing after the base hit.

The Indians (7-5) completed a three-game sweep of the Sox (6-6), who have lost four straight after a 6-2 start.

Franmil Reyes homered against Dylan Cease, producing two of the four runs scored against the Sox starter. The Sox runs came on Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice fly and a pair of Guardians errors in the seventh that pulled the Sox within 4-3 in the seventh.

The Guardians responded with two runs against Kendall Graveman in the bottom of the seventh.

Robert was on the injured list in 2021 from May 3 through Aug. 9 with a torn hip flexor, an injury sustained while running out a ground ball.

The Sox have been slammed with injuries this season, a list that includes pitchers Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Burr and position players Yoan Moncada, AJ Pollock, Josh Harrison and Eloy Jimenez.

Pollock (hamstring), an outfielder, is expected to rejoin the team Friday in Minneapolis. Giolito is expected to pitch Sunday after missing two starts. Harrison and Jimenez have dealt with minor injuries and are not on the IL.

The Sox, trailing 6-3, appeared headed toward their third loss in a row to the Guardians and fourth in a row overall.