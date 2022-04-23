White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez leaves field on cart with hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The rash of injuries seemingly has no end.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez was the latest White Sox player to go down Saturday, suffering a right hamstring injury after he ran out a ground ball during the second inning of the team’s game against the Twins Saturday afternoon.

Jimenez was taken off on a cart. He landed on the bag with his left foot but appeared to sustain the injury on his next step. He laid face down on the grass down the first-base line for several moments before getting up and onto the cart.,

The Sox, who were trailing the Twins 1-0 attempting to snap a five-game losing streak, already have eight players on the injured list: Right-handers Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito (expected back Sunday), Joe Kelly and Jonathan Stiever, left-hander Garrett Crochet, infielder Yoan Moncada and outfielder Yermin Mercedes.

Luis Robert has a groin pull that will keep him out of the series in Minneapolis.

Jimenez missed most of the first four months of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle leaping at the wall during a game in spring training. He was playing in his second game in a row and first in left field after missing Wednesday’s game with soreness in his left ankle.