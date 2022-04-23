The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez leaves field on cart with hamstring injury

Eloy Jimenez was injured while running out a ground ball.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox' Eloy Jimenez leaves field on cart with hamstring injury
Eloy Jimenez is the latest White Sox player to get hurt.

Eloy Jimenez is taken off the field on a cart Saturday after an injury sustained while running out a ground ball. (NBCSCH)

MINNEAPOLIS — The rash of injuries seemingly has no end.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez was the latest White Sox player to go down Saturday, suffering a right hamstring injury after he ran out a ground ball during the second inning of the team’s game against the Twins Saturday afternoon.

Jimenez was taken off on a cart. He landed on the bag with his left foot but appeared to sustain the injury on his next step. He laid face down on the grass down the first-base line for several moments before getting up and onto the cart.,

The Sox, who were trailing the Twins 1-0 attempting to snap a five-game losing streak, already have eight players on the injured list: Right-handers Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito (expected back Sunday), Joe Kelly and Jonathan Stiever, left-hander Garrett Crochet, infielder Yoan Moncada and outfielder Yermin Mercedes.

Luis Robert has a groin pull that will keep him out of the series in Minneapolis.

Jimenez missed most of the first four months of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle leaping at the wall during a game in spring training. He was playing in his second game in a row and first in left field after missing Wednesday’s game with soreness in his left ankle.

