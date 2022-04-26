White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.

Due to a forecast of cold temperatures Wednesday, the White Sox have changed the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Royals from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for the 6:10 p.m. start will be honored for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch.Fans do not need to exchange any game tickets, parking coupons or Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 40 degrees.

The Sox open a home stand Tuesday night against the Royals at 6:10 p.m.

Before the game, the Sox reinstated right-hander Matt Foster from the Family Medical Leave List and optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte.

Foster, 27, was placed on leave Friday. He is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five relief appearances.

Haseley, 26, appeared in five games after being recalled from Charlotte on April 20, going 2-for-10 with two walks. Outfielder Luis Robert has been expected to return to action after missing three games over the weekend with a sore right groin, which he sustained running out a ground ball Thursday in Cleveland.