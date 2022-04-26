The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.

Due to a forecast of cold temperatures Wednesday, the White Sox have changed the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Royals from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.
Due to cold weather that is expected Wednesday evening, the White Sox and Royals will play at 1:10 p.m. instead.

Due to cold weather that is expected Wednesday evening, the White Sox and Royals will play at 1:10 p.m. instead.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Due to a forecast of cold temperatures Wednesday, the White Sox have changed the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Royals from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for the 6:10 p.m. start will be honored for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch.Fans do not need to exchange any game tickets, parking coupons or Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 40 degrees.

The Sox open a home stand Tuesday night against the Royals at 6:10 p.m.

Before the game, the Sox reinstated right-hander Matt Foster from the Family Medical Leave List and optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte.

Foster, 27, was placed on leave Friday. He is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five relief appearances.

Haseley, 26, appeared in five games after being recalled from Charlotte on April 20, going 2-for-10 with two walks. Outfielder Luis Robert has been expected to return to action after missing three games over the weekend with a sore right groin, which he sustained running out a ground ball Thursday in Cleveland.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
‘My Favorite Toy’ can project just about any stat you’d like
Reasons aplenty for White Sox’ 6-9 start
White Sox lose seventh straight on Buxton homer
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Eloy Jimenez leaves field on cart with hamstring injury; White Sox’ skid at six
The Latest
Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider of The B-52s pose for a portrait in New York in 2018. The dance-pop outfit are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer.
Music
The B-52s launching US farewell tour this summer; Chicago show included
The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, rallied last week. The GEO late Monday ended a week-long strike after agreeing to a new, 3-year contract.
Education
UIC grad student workers end strike
With final exams looming, the Graduate Employee Organization and UIC administrators agreed to a 3-year contract.
By Andy Grimm
 
A Chicago Fire Department truck.
City Hall
Chicago Fire Department makes progress, but not enough, toward ending racial, sexual discrimination
Last year, the city’s inspector general demanded changes in policy, training and employee protection. A follow-up report has found only one of five corrective actions recommended in that audit has been fully-implemented.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine likely will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Bucks after entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters NBA coronavirus health and safety protocols
The move makes it doubtful he’ll play in Game 5 on Wednesday.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jennifer Grey attends L.A. Dance Project annual gala on Oct. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities
Jennifer Grey discusses Patrick Swayze, nose job that made her ‘invisible,’ and more in memoir
In her upcoming memoir “Out of the Corner,” Grey, 62, recalled a time when actor Michael Douglas did not recognize her at a movie premiere she attended following her second nose job.
By USA TODAY
 