The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez feeling better than expected but won’t be rushed back

Jimenez was running, taking batting practice and doing fielding drills two weeks after surgery

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez feeling better than expected but won’t be rushed back
IMG_5825.jpg

Eloy Jimenez talks to reporters Tuesday about working his way back after surgery. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

To see Eloy Jimenez running sprints, taking batting practice and dripping with sweat talking to reporters in the White Sox dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field is to know Jimenez is a fast healer.

After tearing a hamstring tendon behind his right knee while running out a ground ball May 23 in Minnesota, Jimenez said he is feeling better now than he would have expected. The Sox said the expected time away for Jimenez would be six to eight weeks, and they are holding to the same estimate, dismissing a report he’ll be back in two weeks.

There is no reason to rush the left fielder back, certainly not in May, not at risk of not doing everything possible to ensure a full recovery.

Regardless, the recovery is going well, which is good news for a lineup that ranked 28th in on-base percentage, 22nd in slugging and 19th in home runs going into four-game against the Yankees that starts Thursday night.

“Yep, everything is going well. Really good,” Jimenez said Tuesday.

“Hopefully I will be back sooner than later.”

Jimenez landed awkwardly with his left foot — right-handers usually land on first base with the right — on the back of the bag and was thought to suffer the injury on his next step. But he said the tear occurred before he hit the base.

Players hugged and consoled Jimenez in the visitors clubhouse after the game and he needed crutches to get around before surgery three days later. The surgery was similar to the one that Yasmani Grandal had last season, knocking him out for almost two months.

“That same day I was feeling good. I was walking after surgery,” Jimenez said.

“Wow, I’m really excited. Try to get more healthy, then try to help the team.”

Jimenez, who was off to a slow start (.222/.256/.333), hasn’t played more than 55 games since playing 121 his rookie season in 2019 when he won the AL Silver Slugger Award for left fielders. He missed almost four months last season after tearing his right pectoral muscle reaching above the wall at Camelback Ranch during spring training. So he’s been through the mental rigors of sitting out.

“It’s really tough every time I’m out,” Jimenez said. “And everybody knows I like to play, I enjoy it.”

In the meantime, Jimenez’ presence is felt in the clubhouse and dugout, spreading love, joy and smiles. The day after the Sox’ horrible 12-9 loss to the Guardians in 11 innings, he walked up behind manager Tony La Russa, wrapped his arms around him and rested his head on La Russa’s shoulder. For a few moments, he did not move, grin on his face.

Jimenez said he is pain free. When he plays again, he’ll play the only way he knows how.

“I’m not going to stop doing what I think I can do,” he said. “That’s not going to stop me. I’m going to keep playing hard and that’s it.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ MLB worst defense has nowhere to go but up — and it must
White Sox game postponed due to Guardians’ COVID issues, rescheduled for July 23
White Sox bounce back with clean victory against Guardians
Former trainer files lawsuit against White Sox, general manager Rick Hahn
White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine
White Sox blow six-run lead in ninth, fall to Guardians in 11
The Latest
Justin Fields and the Bears will face the entire AFC East this season, including a home game against the Dolphins.
Bears
Bears 2022 schedule release has opener vs. 49ers, Week 2 at Packers: report
The Bears’ opponents have been known for a long time, but the dates and times will be finalized Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 
The NBA’s championship trophy has a new look, and the league is going to be handing out some new trophies for the first time during the current playoffs.
NBA
NBA updates Larry O’Brien trophy, adds trophies named for Magic Johnson, Larry Bird
The Eastern Conference championship trophy has been renamed for Bob Cousy, the Western Conference championship trophy for Oscar Robertson.
By Associated Press
 
PAULINASHOOTING_051222_1.jpg
Crime
Three young children wounded by gunfire in attacks on the South Side as shootings continue to spike across Chicago
Two of the children, boys 6 and 11, were among four shot in West Englewood — the third mass shooting in Chicago in two days. Five hours later, about a mile and a half away in Gresham, a 3-year-old girl and a woman were shot.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
SJE_052522_Chorus.png
Events
Social Justice in Chicago: The Push for Better Living Conditions
Join our event moderator, Elvia Malagón, Sun-Times social justice and wage gap reporter, and special guests on May 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
A man and a woman were injured when a car crashed into a CTA bus May 22, 2020, in the 6200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Woodlawn.
News
Woman killed when driver crashes into West Rogers Park bus stop
The woman was waiting for a bus in the 2100 block of West Peterson Avenue Wednesday afternoon when the man drove a black BMW into the bus shelter and struck her.
By David Struett
 