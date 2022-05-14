Deuces are wild in the latest baseball quiz

As a quizmaster, I draw my inspiration for our weekly get-togethers from varied sources. I was thinking about crafting something interesting for you this past Saturday as I watched the Cubs lose two to the Dodgers (on their way to being swept) and the Sox paired with the Sox at Fenway, scoring two in extra innings for their second consecutive win over Boston (on their way to a sweep).

Later that day, the Kentucky Derby, which is often referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports” took place and I wish I had placed a $2 bet on Rich Strike. It was then that I realized that deuces were running wild and voila . . . we’ve got a quiz theme.

With that in mind, we’re off to the races. Let’s get to the quiz.

1. Last season (that’s 2021, for those of you reading this in the future), who led the White Sox with the most games with exactly two hits?

a. Jose Abreu b. Tim Anderson

c. Yoan Moncada d. Leury Garcia

2. Which of these players had the most career two home-run games for a Chicago team?

a. Paul Konerko b. Billy Williams

c. Ernie Banks d. Frank Thomas

3. We are always talking about no-hitters and one-hitters, but rarely does the topic of two-hitters cross our mind. That changes now. Since 1950, which Chicago pitcher has tossed the most complete-game two-hitters?

a. Early Wynn b. Fergie Jenkins

c. Ken Holtzman d. Billy Pierce

4. Here are three Chicago pitchers. Which of them hit two homers in a game (there may be more than one)?

a. Fergie Jenkinsb. Gary Peters

c. Mark Buehrle d. Dixie Howell

5. Nico Hoerner wears No. 2 for the Cubs. In 2019, the Cubs had three (!) players wear No. 2. Which of the following did not?

a. Nico Hoerner b. Carlos Gonzalez

c. Tommy La Stella d. Mark Zagunis

6. Since 1901, who is the Chicago leader in career two-baggers (you know, doubles)?

a. Paul Konerko b. Frank Thomas

c. Ryne Sandberg d. Mark Grace

7. Only one Chicago player has had two seasons with 22 homers, who is he?

a. Jose Abreu b. Moises Alou

c. Harold Baines d. Javy Baez

8. Two-strike hitting is an art. Who was the Chicago premier artist in 2021 (meaning who had the highest batting average with two strikes)?

a. Nick Madrigal b. Luis Robert

c. Frank Schwindel d. Tim Anderson

9. Two-out hitting is such an important skill, particularly with runners in scoring position. In 2021, who led Chicago in RBI with two outs and RISP?

a. Patrick Wisdom b. Luis Robert

c. Frank Schwindeld. Jose Abreu

ANSWERS

1. Abreu had 31 games, Anderson was next with 30 games.

2. Konerko and Williams each had 28 but Banks had 38. Sammy Sosa had 59, but I don’t count his.

3. Pierce tossed seven, Wynn had six, while Jenkins and Holtzman had four each. It won’t surprise you that the most since 1950 were thrown by Nolan Ryan, who had 18.

4. Jenkins was one of five Cubs pitchers with a two-homer game and Howell was the only White Sox pitcher to ever do it. Keeping with our theme, Howell hit his pair in the second game of a doubleheader on June 16, 1957. He was the second pitcher used and he was the winner, evening up his record at . . . you guessed it, 2-2.

5. La Stella wore it from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, he was wearing No. 9 for the Angels.

6. Thomas had 447 doubles, but Chicago’s leader is Grace with 456. Count me among those of you who were surprised.

7. In 1985 and 1996, Baines hit 22 dingers for the Sox.

8. Robert hit .286, going 34-for-119, to lead Chicago.

9. Jose, can you see him driving in those runs? Abreu had 33 RBI to lead Chicago. He was sixth in MLB.

Have a great week and double down on the good things. Send me questions for and about the quiz: walkoffs@gmail.com.

Check out Bill Chuck’s new book, ‘‘In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair,’’ a love letter to the game of baseball from sports columnist Bob Ryan and our favorite baseball historian and statistician.

