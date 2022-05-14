The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
White Sox Sports Cubs

Deuces are wild in the latest baseball quiz

Note to reader: You too should spend more than two minutes on this trivia test

By Bill Chuck
   
SHARE Deuces are wild in the latest baseball quiz
Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on April 23, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 9-2.

David Berding/Getty Images

As a quizmaster, I draw my inspiration for our weekly get-togethers from varied sources. I was thinking about crafting something interesting for you this past Saturday as I watched the Cubs lose two to the Dodgers (on their way to being swept) and the Sox paired with the Sox at Fenway, scoring two in extra innings for their second consecutive win over Boston (on their way to a sweep).

Later that day, the Kentucky Derby, which is often referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports” took place and I wish I had placed a $2 bet on Rich Strike. It was then that I realized that deuces were running wild and voila . . . we’ve got a quiz theme.

With that in mind, we’re off to the races. Let’s get to the quiz.

1. Last season (that’s 2021, for those of you reading this in the future), who led the White Sox with the most games with exactly two hits?

a. Jose Abreu b. Tim Anderson

c. Yoan Moncada d. Leury Garcia

2. Which of these players had the most career two home-run games for a Chicago team?

a. Paul Konerko b. Billy Williams

c. Ernie Banks d. Frank Thomas

3. We are always talking about no-hitters and one-hitters, but rarely does the topic of two-hitters cross our mind. That changes now. Since 1950, which Chicago pitcher has tossed the most complete-game two-hitters?

a. Early Wynn b. Fergie Jenkins

c. Ken Holtzman d. Billy Pierce

4. Here are three Chicago pitchers. Which of them hit two homers in a game (there may be more than one)?

a. Fergie Jenkinsb. Gary Peters

c. Mark Buehrle d. Dixie Howell

5. Nico Hoerner wears No. 2 for the Cubs. In 2019, the Cubs had three (!) players wear No. 2. Which of the following did not?

a. Nico Hoerner b. Carlos Gonzalez

c. Tommy La Stella d. Mark Zagunis

6. Since 1901, who is the Chicago leader in career two-baggers (you know, doubles)?

a. Paul Konerko b. Frank Thomas

c. Ryne Sandberg d. Mark Grace

7. Only one Chicago player has had two seasons with 22 homers, who is he?

a. Jose Abreu b. Moises Alou

c. Harold Baines d. Javy Baez

8. Two-strike hitting is an art. Who was the Chicago premier artist in 2021 (meaning who had the highest batting average with two strikes)?

a. Nick Madrigal b. Luis Robert

c. Frank Schwindel d. Tim Anderson

9. Two-out hitting is such an important skill, particularly with runners in scoring position. In 2021, who led Chicago in RBI with two outs and RISP?

a. Patrick Wisdom b. Luis Robert

c. Frank Schwindeld. Jose Abreu

ANSWERS

1. Abreu had 31 games, Anderson was next with 30 games.

2. Konerko and Williams each had 28 but Banks had 38. Sammy Sosa had 59, but I don’t count his.

3. Pierce tossed seven, Wynn had six, while Jenkins and Holtzman had four each. It won’t surprise you that the most since 1950 were thrown by Nolan Ryan, who had 18.

4. Jenkins was one of five Cubs pitchers with a two-homer game and Howell was the only White Sox pitcher to ever do it. Keeping with our theme, Howell hit his pair in the second game of a doubleheader on June 16, 1957. He was the second pitcher used and he was the winner, evening up his record at . . . you guessed it, 2-2.

5. La Stella wore it from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, he was wearing No. 9 for the Angels.

6. Thomas had 447 doubles, but Chicago’s leader is Grace with 456. Count me among those of you who were surprised.

7. In 1985 and 1996, Baines hit 22 dingers for the Sox.

8. Robert hit .286, going 34-for-119, to lead Chicago.

9. Jose, can you see him driving in those runs? Abreu had 33 RBI to lead Chicago. He was sixth in MLB.

Have a great week and double down on the good things. Send me questions for and about the quiz: walkoffs@gmail.com.

Check out Bill Chuck’s new book, ‘‘In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair,’’ a love letter to the game of baseball from sports columnist Bob Ryan and our favorite baseball historian and statistician.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa after White Sox’ loss to Yankees: ‘We got torched’
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito goes on COVID list
Yankees score seven runs in eighth inning, trounce White Sox 15-7
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo says he’s over being ‘pissed off’ at Cubs
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez feeling better than expected but won’t be rushed back
White Sox’ MLB-worst defense has nowhere to go but up — and it must
The Latest
Police_Tape_3__17_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy shot in Lawndale drive-by — third teen shot in under 12 hours
The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Lakeside Center at McCormick Place in 2011. Its windows are hazardous to migrating birds.
Editorials
Make McCormick’s Lakeside building and other structures more bird-friendly
Since the early 1980s, more than 42,000 birds have been found dead after they collided with Lakeside’s windows.
By CST Editorial Board
 
This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera’s late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Qatar-based network.
Columnists
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot to death by Israeli forces, colleagues and witnesses said. Then the spin started.
The Al Jazeera’s correspondent’s shooting death barely made the local news last week.
By Rummana Hussain
 
At least two people were killed and four others were wounded May 12, 2022 in shootings in Chicago.
Crime
2 killed — including 17-year-old boy — 11 wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
In one of the fatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People board a Red Line train at the CTA’s Wilson station in Uptown on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
I am fearful on CTA trains these days
I’m beginning to doubt the CTA cares about its customers or its employees. I invite some of their executives to ride their buses and trains for a week or two and experience what we do on a daily basis.
By Letters to the Editor
 