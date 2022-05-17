Davis Martin recalled to pitch for White Sox Tuesday night; Giolito slated for Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox starting rotation for the rest of their series with the Royals was clarified Tuesday. Right-hander Davis Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to make his major league debut in the second game of a split double-header Tuesday, and Lucas Giolito will come off the COVID-19 Related injured list to start Wednesday.

“I’m glad to be feeling 100 percent and back now,” said Giolito, who rejoined the team at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday morning.

It marked a second bout with the coronavirus for Giolito, who also had it during the winter. He felt symptoms last Wednesday after arriving at Guaranteed Rate Field the morning after making his most recent start against the Guardians.

“I had like body aches and stuff in the mornings and at night. It was just like two days of pretty bad,” he said.

Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA over five starts.

Martin, 25, was not on the Sox’ radar of top prospects during spring training, but was 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA over 36 innings in seven starts between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham in 2022. He was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 innings covering two outings with Charlotte.

“I’ve just been hearing about him lately. He’s advanced,” said manager Tony La Russa, who didn’t see Martin in spring training. “And then I watched him on video, nice delivery, makes pitches. Met him, looked him right in the eye, he said ‘excited.’ I said, ‘Good, we are too.’ Should be fun.”

The Sox drafted Martin in the 14th round of the 2018 draft out of Texas Tech.

Vince Velasquez will pitch the finale of the five-game series Thursday.

Kopech on paternity list

Michael Kopech went on the paternity list but is not expected to miss his scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees in New York. Dallas Keuchel is slated to start the series opener Friday, and Dylan Cease or Johnny Cueto will start Sunday, La Russa said.

This and that

La Russa planned to rest Tim Anderson and Luis Robert in Game 2. Leury Garcia, who played second base in Game 1, will play shortstop in Game 2. AJ Pollock and Josh Harrison, who did not play Monday night in the series opener, are expected to both both games, and Jose Abreu is set to DH in Game 2.

Yoan Moncada didn’t play Game 1 but will start Game 2. La Russa said he is trying to keep Moncada’s legs fresh for the long haul.

“I think we have two good lineups,” La Russa said. “We have a shot to win both if we pitch good.”

