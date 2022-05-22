The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?

Reinsdorf — his kingdom for a legit winner! — must be wondering, at least on some level, if he’s ever going to see his basketball team or his baseball team win another championship.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game One

A.J. Pollock rounds the bases with a go-ahead home run in Sunday’s Game 1 win for the White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the handshake line after the White Sox won 3-1 at Yankee Stadium in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, manager Tony La Russa stopped outfielder A.J. Pollock — who homered in the ninth inning to put the Sox ahead — and said a real mouthful in two words.

“Thank you.”

Yes, indeed. The Sox needed a win against the soaring Yankees not only to have Tim Anderson’s back, not only to stick it to New York’s Josh Donaldson and not only because the Sox just can’t seem to find any sort of traction this season. They needed a win to fight against early signs that — kind of like the Bulls, come to think of it — they’re a talented group that might not be able to stack up against the big boys of the league.

The win left them at 2-5 against the Yankees heading into the nightcap and series finale. And the low point of the season so far was a miserable three-game set at the Twins — who have a comfy lead in the division and look for real — that punctuated an eight-game losing streak.

It’s hardly too late for the Sox to crank things up before the All-Star break, but the first half has been bleak. And speaking of the Bulls, their second half was beyond bleak and led to a first-round playoff no-show against the Bucks.

What do the Bulls have to do with this? We’re thinking of Jerry Reinsdorf — his kingdom for a legit winner! — who must be wondering, at least one some level, if he’s ever going to see his basketball team or his baseball team win another championship.

Here’s what’s happening:

MON 23

Cubs at Reds (5:40 p.m., Marquee)

Since a 3-22 start earned them early “worst team in baseball” status, the Reds have played so well they’ve moved up to “possibly a tiny bit better than their still-hideous record indicates” status.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three

Miami’s Jimmy Butler has a balky knee — not to mention the Celtics — to overcome.

Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Heat at Celtics, Game 4 (7:30 p.m., Ch. 7)

The Heat can grab control of this series with a second straight road win for a 3-1 lead, but we’re not betting on it. And as absurdly pervasive as the gambling industry has become in sports, that’s saying something.

Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Tensions are sky-high after the Avs’ Nazem Kadri bowled over and injured Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3. Heads on a swivel, everybody.

TUE 24

Fever at Sky (7 p.m., CW 26)

School will be in session against baby-faced Indy, which has more rookies than a sorority pledge class. Candace Parker and the Sky have so much to teach them.

Warriors at Mavericks, Game 4 (8 p.m., TNT)

Steph Curry is so close to the Finals, he can taste it. That is, when he isn’t chewing on his mouthpiece like a 7-year-old.

Flames at Oilers, Game 4 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

There’s so much offense in this series, it almost doesn’t look like hockey. It definitely doesn’t look like Blackhawks hockey.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (9 p.m., HBO)

Several women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct give their first national TV interviews. Think Watson’s new $230 million deal in Cleveland might come up at some point? Same here.

WED 25

Red Sox at White Sox (7:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

The Beantowners are still under .500, but they’ve won five straight and surely haven’t forgotten being swept at their place by the South Siders earlier this month.

THU 26

Cubs at Reds (11:35 a.m., Marquee)

Iron sharpens iron, as the saying goes. And in completely unrelated news, the Cubbies and Redlegs bring a four-game series to a close.

SAT 28

Aces at Sky (2 p.m., Ch. 7)

Jackie Young is scoring like never before, Kelsey Plum pretty much can’t miss from three and A’Ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby are making everybody pay inside. The Sky are the champs, but the Aces are the league favorities.

Fire at Toronto (6 p.m., Ch. 9)

The big problem with the Fire is they never seem to score. The big problem with the Reds is they never seem to stop the other team from scoring. Consider it a tossup.

Cubs at White Sox (6:15 p.m., Fox-32)

The Sox already swept two at Wrigley Field. On the other hand, the Sox have a losing record at G-Rate and the Cubs somehow have played .500 ball on the road, so, you know, let’s just see what happens.

SUN 29

Indy 500 (10 a.m., Ch. 5)

Hello, Hélio. Castroneves guns it for his fifth win in this race, which would break a four-way tie with bygone legends A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser and give the 47-year-old Brazilian the most ever.

Cubs at White Sox (1:10 p.m., Marquee, NBCSCH)

And another year of the city’s baseball rivalry comes to an end — unless the Cubs and Sox collide in the World … oh, never mind.

