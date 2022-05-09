Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Charlotte as White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly

The White Sox returned third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-handed reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday while placing left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL (retroactive to Saturday) with a right knee strain.

Jake Burger, who played 21 games at third base in Moncada’s absence, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Danny Mendick, who can play three infield positions including shortstop as well as the outfield, provides more defensive versatility than Burger, who is batting .239/.276/.352 with two homers and two doubles in 77 plate appearances.

Burger has four hits in his last 24 at-bats, and struck out 14 times in his last six games, including six in his last two games in Boston.

Mendick, who played shortstop in the Sox’ 3-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday as manager Tony La Russa rested Tim Anderson, is batting .217/.280/.435 with a home run in 11 games.

Bummer, regarded as the Sox’ top left-hander, has experienced a bumpy start to the season with a 4.91 ERA with eight walks in 11 innings. He did not allow a run or walk in his last four appearances, including his most recent one Friday in Boston.

“His next to last pitch the last time, he felt a little tug in the back of his knee,” La Russa said Sunday.

Bummer’s absence leaves rookies Bennett Sousa (4.82 ERA in 12 games) and Tanner Banks (1.29 ERA in eight games) as the lefties in the bullpen. Sousa recorded one out for his first career save Sunday.

Moncada will start and bat second when the Sox play the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday night, La Russa said Sunday. Moncada strained his right oblique on April 5, before the Sox final spring training game. He was 7-for-22 with two homers, one double and two walks in six games and 25 plate appearances during his rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte.

The Sox signed Kelly to a two-year, $17-million contract March 14 knowing the start of his season would be delayed as he recovered from a right biceps nerve issue encountered last season, when he posted a 2.48 ERA in 44 games with the Dodgers.

Kelly made thre scoreless and hitless relief appearances at Charlotte, striking out three batters over three innings.