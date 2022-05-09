The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Charlotte as White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly

A right knee strain puts Bummer on the 15-day injured list.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Charlotte as White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly
Aaron Bummer was placed on the 15-day IL with a right knee strain.

Aaron Bummer was placed on the 15-day IL with a right knee strain.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The White Sox returned third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-handed reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday while placing left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL (retroactive to Saturday) with a right knee strain.

Jake Burger, who played 21 games at third base in Moncada’s absence, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Danny Mendick, who can play three infield positions including shortstop as well as the outfield, provides more defensive versatility than Burger, who is batting .239/.276/.352 with two homers and two doubles in 77 plate appearances.

Burger has four hits in his last 24 at-bats, and struck out 14 times in his last six games, including six in his last two games in Boston.

Mendick, who played shortstop in the Sox’ 3-2 win against the Red Sox Sunday as manager Tony La Russa rested Tim Anderson, is batting .217/.280/.435 with a home run in 11 games.

Bummer, regarded as the Sox’ top left-hander, has experienced a bumpy start to the season with a 4.91 ERA with eight walks in 11 innings. He did not allow a run or walk in his last four appearances, including his most recent one Friday in Boston.

“His next to last pitch the last time, he felt a little tug in the back of his knee,” La Russa said Sunday.

Bummer’s absence leaves rookies Bennett Sousa (4.82 ERA in 12 games) and Tanner Banks (1.29 ERA in eight games) as the lefties in the bullpen. Sousa recorded one out for his first career save Sunday.

Moncada will start and bat second when the Sox play the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday night, La Russa said Sunday. Moncada strained his right oblique on April 5, before the Sox final spring training game. He was 7-for-22 with two homers, one double and two walks in six games and 25 plate appearances during his rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte.

The Sox signed Kelly to a two-year, $17-million contract March 14 knowing the start of his season would be delayed as he recovered from a right biceps nerve issue encountered last season, when he posted a 2.48 ERA in 44 games with the Dodgers.

Kelly made thre scoreless and hitless relief appearances at Charlotte, striking out three batters over three innings.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
This You Gotta See: Streaking White Sox come home to take on Guardians, Yankees
Keuchel goes six solid innings; White Sox’ bullpen preserves sixth straight win
Yoan Moncada expected to make season debut Monday for White Sox
White Sox top Red Sox 3-1 in 10 innings; winning streak at five
Maybe it’s time for Dallas Keuchel to relax ‘perfectionist’ mindset
Second straight strong start by Velasquez paces White Sox past Red Sox
The Latest
A video projection of “Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge,” 1899 by Claude Monet, is among the works that will envelop visitors at “Immersive Monet &amp; The Impressionists,” opening in Chicago on June 17.&nbsp;
Art
Immersive art experience featuring works of Monet, Renoir, Degas heading to Chicago
“Immersive Monet & The Impressionists” is the latest such experience to make its way to Chicago.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Dakotah Earley was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park.
Crime
Lincoln Park robbery victim remains in critical condition after he was shot three times by duo wanted in 7 other North Side crimes
“Dakotah [Earley] is fighting as hard as he can right now,” his brother wrote Sunday.
By David Struett
 
Ledarius Mack (43) played in three games for the Bears last season.
Bears
Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies
Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, played in three games last season. The six players who were signed participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
By Mark Potash
 
First lady Jill Biden, holding a bouquet of flowers, greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Ukraine
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants.
By Associated Press
 
Jack Suwinski of the Pittsburgh Pirates singles for his first Major League hit in the ninth inning against the Brewers at PNC Park on April 26, 2022 in Pittsburgh.
High School Baseball
Public League to big league: Taft’s Jack Suwinski settles in with Pirates
The kid who grew up in Norwood Park, starting out playing T-ball as a 6-year-old, made his MLB debut with the Pirates on April 26 as a 23-year-old outfielder.
By Mike Clark
 