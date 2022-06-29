The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Josh Harrison singing a different tune in June

Veteran infielder entered Wednesday with .346/.403/.509 batting line this month

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Josh Harrison singing a different tune in June
Josh Harrison homered to tie the White Sox game against the Angels Tuesday.

Josh Harrison of the White Sox celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

Getty

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Josh Harrison’s offense was so inept for the first two months of the season, his first with the White Sox, that people who follow the team wanted to see him shipped out.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t care what anybody says,” Harrison, a 10-year veteran infielder who turns 35 next month, said.

It’s probably a good thing Harrison, an All-Star for the Pirates in 2014 and 2017 who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal to fill a void left at second base created by the trade of Nick Madrigal and declining to pick up Carlos Hernandez’ option after the season, tuned out the noise.

In June, Harrison was batting .346/.403/.509 with a .912 OPS going into Wednesday’s game against the Angels and Shohei Ohtani. He clubbed a two-run, tying homer in the Sox’ 11-4 victory over the Angels Tuesday.

“Been feeling pretty good at the plate, getting my rhythm and timing,” Harrison said. “Putting good swings on good pitches.”

Harrison is making the signing not look as awful as it first appeared when his batting line stood at .167/.248/.255 on June 2, his demeanor and veteran clubhouse presence notwithstanding.

“You don’t get to 10 years in this league by accident,” Harrison said. “I’ve been through every emotion possible. Anger, sad, upset, frustrated, excited. And I’ve dealt with adversity at the beginning of the season but it’s not anything I hadn’t gone through before. I know that’s what happens, you play the game and it can turn.”

It took a good turn when Harrison walked off the Blue Jays in a 7-6 victory in 12 innings Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, a day after hitting a home run in an 8-7 win. He made big defensive plays in both games.

Harrison’s early season disappointment runs parallel to a team that was three games below .500 entering Wednesday’s rubber game of a series. The Sox are digging in and resisting the forces that threaten to keep them looking up at two teams in the weak AL Central.

“That’s just a testament of what we got going here, guys showing up every day and you go about your work,” he said. “You go to the right direction.”

Even as Harrison was playing better, when prospect Lenyn Sosa was called up from Double-A Birmingham Thursday after Danny Mendick tore his ACL in a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley, some fans were incensed that Harrison and not Sosa started at second base that day. Sosa had big numbers at Birmingham, and many thought he could provide a needed spark to a lagging offense.

Sosa did play in four games, starting three, and went 1-for-12 before being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte when Yoan Moncada came off the IL Tuesday.

“Teams kind of had an idea of how to pitch him, with the idea of this is how we need to execute against him,” assistant hitting coach Howie Clark said. “He had one hit but he hit a couple balls hard and for me he was very calm, he has great work ethic, he listens. I don’t think there is a lot that has to change.”

The Sox like Sosa’s makeup but feel the experience will serve him well as he gets the everyday at-bats he needs at Charlotte. Harrison, meanwhile, was an easy choice as far as manager Tony La Russa is concerned.

“Just watch every game that he plays,” La Russa said. “He could sit two or three days and he comes up there with vigor. He’s got a career of making plays and taking tough at-bats. He got off to a slow start and now he’s starting to be himself. But he’s never lost his positive frame of mind in the clubhouse. And if he’s not playing he’s there, ready.”

La Russa calls Harrison “a special pro.”

“He can’t be any better than he is professionally — personally as well,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Johnny Cueto shakes off Angels homer barrage, White Sox erupt for 11-4 victory
White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada from IL, and they need his bat to perk up
MLB hands out punishments for Angels-Mariners brawl
Lucas Giolito pitches six strong innings, but Angels hand White Sox fifth loss in six games
It’s almost July — it’s time for White Sox to string some wins together
Major League Baseball seeing a real power shortage
The Latest
Freshly minted Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks at an election night rally in Effingham on Tuesday night.
Elections
Bailey pledges to bring ‘common sense solutions to the table’ — but not copies of his income tax returns
The tradition of Illinois gubernatorial nominees releasing their tax returns dates back to 1976, at least. But Bailey told the Sun-Times, “Right now, I see absolutely no reason in doing that.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, left, at a news conference in May; Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, right, at an event in the Hyde Park neighborhood in May.
Elections
Whiffin’ with Griffin? Departing hedge-fund billionaire 0 for 4 in last night’s contested GOP primary races
It’s unclear if Griffin will continue his heavy spending in Illinois politics after he and his Citadel hedge fund have packed up and left for Miami. But what was obvious was that his latest big bet on elections in this state was a big failure, up and down the ballot.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ 91.5FM Chicago
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at in the Gresham neighborhood last month.
Elections
Pritzker helped Bailey win — but now governor would rather all the credit to go to Trump
With his reelection battle immediately in full swing, Pritzker will transition from luring Republican primary voters to vote for Bailey to tying the state senator from southern Illinois to the former president.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin speaks at the University of Chicago in May. The billionaire hedge funder saw his preferred candidate in the Illinois Republican primary for governor lose big on Tuesday.
Elections
Griffin blows nearly $418 per vote for Irvin’s doomed campaign for governor — worst political investment in Illinois history
Richard Uihlein, another billionaire GOP megadonor, saw much better returns for his buy-in to state Sen. Darren Bailey’s winning campaign, at a rate of about $38 per vote.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Thursday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki headed to Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment
A sprained left ring finger has sidelines Suzuki for over a month.
By Maddie Lee
 