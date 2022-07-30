The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Outfield prospect Oscar Colas doesn’t suffer concussion

Colas, the organization’s sixth-best prospect, according to Baseball America, tested negative for a concussion after getting hit by a pitch playing for Double-A Birmingham.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Outfield prospect Oscar Colas doesn’t suffer concussion
1411899799.jpg

Charlie and Sharon Rice-Miñoso, the son and widow of Minnie Miñoso, pose by Miñoso’s Hall of Fame plaque before the White Sox’ game against the Athletics.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Acquiring a reliever or left-handed hitter by the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday likely will put a small dent in the White Sox’ farm system, but they breathed a collective sigh of relief late Friday night.

Outfielder Oscar Colas, the organization’s sixth-best prospect, according to Baseball America, tested negative for a concussion after getting hit by a pitch playing for Double-A Birmingham.

Colas was struck in the neck on a pitch from Tennessee left-hander DJ Herz, one of the top pitchers in the Cubs’ organization. He was removed for precautionary reasons and was to be re-evaluated Saturday.

The left-handed-hitting Colas, 23, is batting a combined .323 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI at High-A Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

Colas has a 1.307 OPS with five homers and a .395 batting average in 10 games at Birmingham. Colas, a native of Cuba, signed for a $2.7 million bonus last January.

Max appreciation for Minnie

The National Baseball Hall of Fame displayed the plaque of recent inductee Minnie Miñoso in pregame ceremonies, and Sharon Rice-Miñoso expressed her appreciation for the support given to her late husband last weekend in Cooperstown, New York.

“It was amazing,” Rice-Miñoso said. “Everything was beautifully put together and organized, and the other people there, the players and their families, were so complimentary toward Minnie. That warmed my heart. That’s what I really enjoyed hearing — people talking about how Minnie deserved it.

“I think part of me missed him a lot, hearing him. I practiced to him, sitting at the Otesaga [Hotel], reading out loud on the lake, hoping we could do justice to his legacy. I hope I did.”

Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada exchanged greetings with members of the Miñoso family. Miñoso was the first Afro-Latino in the majors and the first Black player to play for the Sox. He played in 13 All-Star Games.

Minor progress for Bummer

Lefty reliever Aaron Bummer, who hasn’t pitched since June 7 because of a pulled lat muscle, is making progress, manager Tony La Russa said.

“He’s throwing a little firmer, a little more distance,” La Russa said. “So far, all the steps are in a positive direction,”

The biggest test will come when Bummer throws off a mound, making a return by September seem realistic.

La Russa declined to put a timetable on a return for reliever Reynaldo Lopez because of the delicacy of his back.

“You have to be careful when you anticipate,” La Russa said. “It wasn’t something that happened as part of his baseball stuff. It’s something minor.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended 3 games but will appeal
White Sox eyeing D-backs outfielder David Peralta, relievers
White Sox, Tim Anderson are a tossed cause against Athletics
White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez lands on IL; Luis Robert begins rehab assignment
Upgrades welcome for White Sox’ bullpen
Mistakes on bases, bullpen failure in ninth cost White Sox, who fall back to .500
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2020
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs starter Drew Smyly watches the Giants’ Luis González trot around the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up five runs to Giants in last start before the trade deadline
The Cubs lost to the Giants 5-4.
By Maddie Lee
 
220730_GagaSlonina.jpg
Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina sale to Chelsea only half of important day for Chicago soccer
If not for Slonina’s impending move, Saturday would’ve already been a positive moment for soccer in this area as the Fire and Red Stars played on the same day in the same venue for the first time since 2019.
By Brian Sandalow
 
2022_0730_RafaelCzichos.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire drop points in 0-0 tie with Atlanta United; Red Stars lose 1-0 in Alyssa Mautz’s farewell
The Fire were unable to win four straight games for the first time since 2017, while the Red Stars ran their winless streak to three.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended 3 games but will appeal
The All-Star learned shortly before the Sox’ 3-2 comeback victory Saturday against the Athletics that he was suspended and fined.
By Mark Gonzales
 