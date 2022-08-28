Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today

Joe Crede delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series despite lower back problems that ended his career four years later.

And Crede said playing through the pain, which heightened during his final season on the artificial turf at the Metrodome in 2009, hasn’t been debilitating.

“I really thought I would probably be in a freaking walker the way my back was feeling, especially that last year in Minnesota, which was probably the worst, or one of the worst times it has ever felt was my last game in Minnesota,” Crede said Sunday before participating in a charity golf tournament Monday. “It probably didn’t help playing on that concrete turf in the Dome. I did what I had to do and fought it as long as I could, and it was worth it in the end, having all the surgeries. To be able to experience something like ’05, it made it all worth it.”

Crede, 44, who resides in his native Missouri, said his back feels better, with some limitations.

“I helped out with my youngest boy, who is in eighth grade now with his team,” Crede said. “I realized I can’t do it anymore from hitting ground balls and pitching to him. Everything starts hurting. I hate getting old.”

Eloy left out in left?

The soreness in Eloy Jiménez’s right leg could subside enough for him to return to the White Sox’s lineup Tuesday night against the Royals.

But where he’s positioned could be an issue for the rest of the season as manager Tony La Russa attempts to assemble a lineup despite an assortment of injuries.

When asked if it was possible Jimenez could return to left field in the final 5 1/2 weeks, La Russa replied, “some.”

“I just think a lot depends on how active he is that day, whether that’s offensively or defensively, the carryover. “

The Sox and the other 29 major league teams can expand their rosters to two on Thursday, so La Russa will have more flexibility. But the additions could consist primarily of players returning from the injured list.

“There are no big surprises,”La Russa said after participating in a meeting involving potential additions. “We got enough guys hurt.”

Jimenez, who has played in 53 games, has made 31 starts in left but wasrelegated to a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning Sunday and walked.

La Russa said Jimenez has been diligent in treating his leg.

“I think he’s really been doing everything he can to stay in the lineup, which we all appreciate and respect,” La Russa said.

This and that

The Sox were swept for the fourth time this season and the first time at home. … Dylan Cease has allowed a home run in four consecutivestarts, and he allowed multiple homers for the third time this season. … Reliever Joe Kelly came the fifth Sox player to reach the 10-year service time milestone Saturday, joining Josh Harrison, Yasmani Grandal, AJ Pollock and Jake Diekman.

