The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today

Crede, who delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series title, said his back feels better, with some limitations.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
06_24_04_kim_sox08.jpg

Former White Sox third baseman Joe Crede throws to first base in a game in June 2004 at U.S. Cellular Field.

Sun-Times

Joe Crede delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series despite lower back problems that ended his career four years later.

And Crede said playing through the pain, which heightened during his final season on the artificial turf at the Metrodome in 2009, hasn’t been debilitating.

“I really thought I would probably be in a freaking walker the way my back was feeling, especially that last year in Minnesota, which was probably the worst, or one of the worst times it has ever felt was my last game in Minnesota,” Crede said Sunday before participating in a charity golf tournament Monday. “It probably didn’t help playing on that concrete turf in the Dome. I did what I had to do and fought it as long as I could, and it was worth it in the end, having all the surgeries. To be able to experience something like ’05, it made it all worth it.”

Crede, 44, who resides in his native Missouri, said his back feels better, with some limitations.

“I helped out with my youngest boy, who is in eighth grade now with his team,” Crede said. “I realized I can’t do it anymore from hitting ground balls and pitching to him. Everything starts hurting. I hate getting old.”

Eloy left out in left?

The soreness in Eloy Jiménez’s right leg could subside enough for him to return to the White Sox’s lineup Tuesday night against the Royals.

But where he’s positioned could be an issue for the rest of the season as manager Tony La Russa attempts to assemble a lineup despite an assortment of injuries.

When asked if it was possible Jimenez could return to left field in the final 5 1/2 weeks, La Russa replied, “some.”

“I just think a lot depends on how active he is that day, whether that’s offensively or defensively, the carryover. “

The Sox and the other 29 major league teams can expand their rosters to two on Thursday, so La Russa will have more flexibility. But the additions could consist primarily of players returning from the injured list.

“There are no big surprises,”La Russa said after participating in a meeting involving potential additions. “We got enough guys hurt.”

Jimenez, who has played in 53 games, has made 31 starts in left but wasrelegated to a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning Sunday and walked.

La Russa said Jimenez has been diligent in treating his leg.

“I think he’s really been doing everything he can to stay in the lineup, which we all appreciate and respect,” La Russa said.

This and that

The Sox were swept for the fourth time this season and the first time at home. … Dylan Cease has allowed a home run in four consecutivestarts, and he allowed multiple homers for the third time this season. … Reliever Joe Kelly came the fifth Sox player to reach the 10-year service time milestone Saturday, joining Josh Harrison, Yasmani Grandal, AJ Pollock and Jake Diekman.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada lands on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
Jose Abreu’s faith in his team remains strong, says Sox still can charge to Central title
How injuries have impacted the White Sox and Cubs in 2022
Johnny Cueto has rare rough outing in Sox’ loss to Diamondbacks
The Latest
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th
After a five-game winning streak that put them five games above .500 and one game out of first place in the AL Central, the Sox have lost nine of 11 to dip two games under .500.
By Mark Gonzales
 
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) delivers closing remarks during a prime-time hearing with Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on July 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Columnists
Kinzinger on GOP abortion bans: ‘The crueler you are, the more likely you are to win a primary’
Kinzinger said Sunday he is open to backing “left wing” Democrats who believe in democracy over “anti-democracy”: Republicans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
College Sports
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Alas, the rest of the world has already forgotten those season-opening wins for Northwestern and Illinois.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A rendering of an apartment project planed at 838 W. 79th St.
Letters to the Editor
After years of neglect and disinvestment, it’s time for Auburn Gresham to rise again
My hope is that 79th and Halsted will rise again — restored to a place where South Side kids can dream big dreams, find the magic of their own neighborhood and gain the confidence to explore the world beyond.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Loyola’s Pan Mihalopoulos (72) celebrates after the Ramblers score a touchdown against St. Xavier.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2
Three new teams join after big wins the first week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 