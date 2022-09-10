The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox pound out 20 hits, rout Athletics

White Sox win fourth straight and ninth of last 11, eye four-game sweep in Oakland

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox pound out 20 hits, rout Athletics
Elvis Andrus hit a three-run homer Saturday.

Elvis Andrus of the White Sox is congratulated after he hit a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 10, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Getty Images)

Getty

OAKLAND, Calif. — Twenty hits. Ten runs. Another home run for Elvis Andrus.

The beat goes on for the White Sox, who won their fourth straight game and ninth in their last 11 by routing the struggling Athletics 10-2 Saturday, positioning themselves to complete a four-game sweep Sunday with manager Tony La Russa in the house.

Under bench coach and acting manager Miguel Cairo, the Sox improved to 9-3, including 5-1 on a road trip that began against the playoff-bound Mariners. Andrus homered for the second time in the series, a day after his two-run double broke a tie in the Sox’ five-run ninth inning of a 5-3 victory.

Andrus’ homer against A’s righty Adrian Martinez (4-4) was the Sox’ 21st in the last 12 games, following a dry run of 18 homers over the previous 27 games. Martinez allowed 14 hits in 3 23 innings.

The Sox (72-68) had 20 hits or more twice in a three-game for only the second time in history. They also did it June 19 (at Cleveland) and June 21 (at Minnesota) of 1974. AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits and Eloy Jimenez had three with three RBI. Every Sox starter had at least one hit except for Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-5.

Vaughn and Yasmani Grandal each drove in two runs.

Right-hander Lance Lynn (6-5) pitched six innings, allowing no earned runs over six innings to lower his ERA to 4.07. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA over his last six starts.

Lynn would have had a much easier time if not for second baseman Josh Harrison’s fielding and throwing errors which put two unearned runs on the board.

Lynn struck out five and walked one. He appeared to tweak his surgically repaired right knee during the first inning running toward first base on a grounder to first baseman Jose Abreu but pitched through it, throwing 107 pitches.

Lynn has struck out 78 batters and walked six over his last 11 starts, the best ratio in the majors during that span.

La Russa will not be in uniform but will be at Sunday’s game to attend the pregame uniform retirement ceremony of former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart. La Russa hasn’t seen his team since Aug. 30, and is awaiting clearance from his doctors to get back on the job.

The Sox trailed the first place Guardians by 1 12 games in the AL Central entering play Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa cleared to attend Dave Stewart event Sunday in Oakland
These baseball trivia questions are ageless
White Sox win for eighth time in 11 games under acting manager Miguel Cairo
White Sox score five in ninth to topple A’s, move into 2nd place in Central
White Sox feelings mixed on new rules
Pitch clocks, shift limits among changes MLB adopts for 2023
The Latest
1422603627.jpg
Cubs
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts: ‘You can’t buy a championship team in baseball’
Ricketts said that Jed Hoyer, the president of baseball operations, has “gotten a lot of flexibility. Let him decide what he wants to do.”
By Mark Gonzales
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs put Nick Madrigal on injured list for third time this season
Madrigal will be one of the first projects for Blaine Kinsley, who was recently hired as the Cubs’ new strength and conditioning coach, manager David Ross disclosed.
By Mark Gonzales
 
David Montgomery (32) struggles for yardage against the Browns in the preseason.
Sports Saturday
First things first — a checklist for Bears offensive improvement
First-down yardage ... third-and-short conversions ... a screen game ... scoring in the third quarter ... though Justin Fields is a potential franchise quarterback, simple things will be key to Luke Getsy & Co. breaking a 30-year drought of sustained success for the Bears’ offense.
By Mark Potash
 
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.
News
4 struck by vehicle after argument near Bricktown Square, officials say
All four were listed in serious condition, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Marshall_Notre_Dame_Football.jpg
College Sports
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame, dropping Marcus Freeman to 0-3
Marshall, the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.
By Tom Coyne | Associated Press
 