Sunday, January 8, 2023
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Hendriks said in an Instagram post that he will begin treatment Monday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on Instagram that he recently was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin treatment Monday.

David Berding/Getty Images

“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” Hendriks said. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

“I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Sox general manager Rick Hahn released a statement: 

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months.

“Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy.

Hahn said the Sox don’t expect to have any updates on Hendriks’ playing status before Opening Day.

