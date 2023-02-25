The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’

Vaughn entering third major league season, first with first base job all his

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Andrew Vaughn high fives a teammate during spring training last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There’s just no getting around the lineage of first basemen Andrew Vaughn is stepping into. Frank Thomas, Hall of Famer, played first base and designated hitter for the White Sox from 1990-2005. Paul Konerko manned first base from 1999-2014.

And Jose Abreu was there from 2014-22. Thomas, Konerko and Abreu are the top three home run hitters in Sox history.

Vaughn, drafted third overall in 2019, is next in line. He played out of position in the outfield with Abreu there last season and the Sox needing a replacement for Eloy Jimenez after Jimenez tore a pectoral muscle while unwisely trying to scale the wall for a spring training home run.

With Abreu allowed to walk in free agency, Vaughn is where he belongs and answering questions about big cleats to fill. The questions have substance not only because of the aforementioned trio’s prowess but Vaughn’s hitting talent, too.

“If you play for the White Sox you know we’ve had Hall of Fame caliber first basemen for the last 30 years, but I just have to be me,” Vaughn said. “I can’t go out there and try to fill anyone else’s shoes. I can only fill mine.”

After batting .235/.309/.396 with 15 homers and a .705 OPS in 127 games as a rookie, Vaughn batted .271/.321/.429 with 17 homers and a .750 OPS in 134 games last season. A polished hitter, Vaughn’s challenge was navigating a position change tand the toll it took on his body.

“Learning the outfield was definitely tough,” Vaughn said. “It was different. It’s completely opposite from the infield, which is what I played since I was five years old. It’s what I know best. I’m ready to go this year.”

“He’s just coming back home,” manager Pedro Grifol said. He feels comfortable there. He feels loose. When you get thrown into a new position without ever playing it at the major league level, it’s tough. And then you’re told, ‘We need your bat,’ that’s even tougher. He’s coming back home into his comfort zone and that should help his all-around game.”

Vaughn boasted an impressive 113wRC+ last season, a metric sizing up run production with factors such as ballparks factored in. That number was at 89 during the second half, and fatigue and soreness from playing a position he was unaccustomed to may have been a factor. His offseason was devoted to his hitting as well as endurance.

“Getting the legs ready and just being able to play 162, that’s the goal,” he said.

Vaughn is a polished hitter who caught Konerko’s attention his rookie year. Ask him about replacing Abreu, and he keeps the answer simple.

“My mentality is show up every day and do and be the best version of myself,” he said. “I can only do what I do night in and night out.”

When Vaughn first heard that Abreu signed with the Astros for three years, $50 million, he assumed the position was his.

“At first, it stung a little bit,” he said. “Everybody knows what he meant to the White Sox. He was here his whole career. But baseball is another business. Now he’s on another team and we have to go beat him.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox third-base prospect Bryan Ramos does more than talk a good game
‘I have to be better’ in 2023, White Sox’ Leury Garcia says
It’s clear that Tim Anderson doesn’t understand White Sox fans one bit
Lance Lynn to start White Sox’ Cactus League opener
White Sox owning ‘terrible’ 2022, shortstop Tim Anderson says
Baseball broadcasts working to incorporate pitch clock into graphics
The Latest
Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) controls the ball through Curie’s defense.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the regional finals of the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.
By Ben Pope
 
ST23_suzuki_05_8x12__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki scratched from Cactus League opener with oblique tightness
Prospect Brennen Davis replaced Suzuki in right field against the Giants on Saturday.
By Maddie Lee
 
A person died after she was struck by a vehicle and a FedEx truck Feb. 25, 2023 on I-294.
News
1 in custody after woman fatally hit by vehicle, FedEx truck on I-294
The person, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107779960.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Williams adds intangibles to Sky team being rebuilt on resolute mentality
In sevens seasons Williams has earned a reputation as a relentless backcourt presence in the WNBA. In her career, she’s totaled 2,603 points, 1,104 rebounds, 622 assists, 180 steals and 59 blocks.
By Annie Costabile
 