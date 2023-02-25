White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There’s just no getting around the lineage of first basemen Andrew Vaughn is stepping into. Frank Thomas, Hall of Famer, played first base and designated hitter for the White Sox from 1990-2005. Paul Konerko manned first base from 1999-2014.

And Jose Abreu was there from 2014-22. Thomas, Konerko and Abreu are the top three home run hitters in Sox history.

Vaughn, drafted third overall in 2019, is next in line. He played out of position in the outfield with Abreu there last season and the Sox needing a replacement for Eloy Jimenez after Jimenez tore a pectoral muscle while unwisely trying to scale the wall for a spring training home run.

With Abreu allowed to walk in free agency, Vaughn is where he belongs and answering questions about big cleats to fill. The questions have substance not only because of the aforementioned trio’s prowess but Vaughn’s hitting talent, too.

“If you play for the White Sox you know we’ve had Hall of Fame caliber first basemen for the last 30 years, but I just have to be me,” Vaughn said. “I can’t go out there and try to fill anyone else’s shoes. I can only fill mine.”

After batting .235/.309/.396 with 15 homers and a .705 OPS in 127 games as a rookie, Vaughn batted .271/.321/.429 with 17 homers and a .750 OPS in 134 games last season. A polished hitter, Vaughn’s challenge was navigating a position change tand the toll it took on his body.

“Learning the outfield was definitely tough,” Vaughn said. “It was different. It’s completely opposite from the infield, which is what I played since I was five years old. It’s what I know best. I’m ready to go this year.”

“He’s just coming back home,” manager Pedro Grifol said. He feels comfortable there. He feels loose. When you get thrown into a new position without ever playing it at the major league level, it’s tough. And then you’re told, ‘We need your bat,’ that’s even tougher. He’s coming back home into his comfort zone and that should help his all-around game.”

Vaughn boasted an impressive 113wRC+ last season, a metric sizing up run production with factors such as ballparks factored in. That number was at 89 during the second half, and fatigue and soreness from playing a position he was unaccustomed to may have been a factor. His offseason was devoted to his hitting as well as endurance.

“Getting the legs ready and just being able to play 162, that’s the goal,” he said.

Vaughn is a polished hitter who caught Konerko’s attention his rookie year. Ask him about replacing Abreu, and he keeps the answer simple.

“My mentality is show up every day and do and be the best version of myself,” he said. “I can only do what I do night in and night out.”

When Vaughn first heard that Abreu signed with the Astros for three years, $50 million, he assumed the position was his.

“At first, it stung a little bit,” he said. “Everybody knows what he meant to the White Sox. He was here his whole career. But baseball is another business. Now he’s on another team and we have to go beat him.”