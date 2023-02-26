Andrew Benintendi set for Cactus League game in White Sox uniform Monday

TEMPE, Ariz. — White Sox left-fielder Andrew Benintendi, signed to the franchise’s richest contract in the offseason, will see his first game action Monday. So will Elvis Andrus, who hasn’t played any position besides shortstop in his career but will be the Sox’ second baseman in 2023.

Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million deal, eclipsing catcher Yasmani Grandal’s $73 million, four-year contract signed before the 2020 season.

Benintendi is quiet in the clubhouse, but “when Benny says something it goes a long way,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

That’s well and good but the Sox signed him for his skillset, which Grifol says is “perfect for any lineup” because of his versatility. He can hit for average and even though he hit only five homers for the Royals last season and doesn’t drive many pitches over fences during batting practice, there is thump in his bat.

“People focus so much on the power,” said Grifol, who came from the Royals coaching staff. “He’s got power. When the game starts, this guy can do a lot of things. And power is a part of his game. He fits in any lineup. I’m happy he’s in ours.”

Benintendi is getting to know new teammates, and it’s clear the goal is to “get to the playoffs and win a World Series,” he said.

“You can’t do that in February, you can’t do that in March, you can’t do that in July. But you can set yourself up to be in a spot [in spring training].”

Multi-purpose value

Andrus, like Benintendi, adds postseason experience to the clubhouse.

“He’s going to help in so many areas,” said third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, who works with infielders. “He’s a second baseman who will help every aspect of the defense on the field on a daily basis. He’s got that in him.”

Rodriguez said Andrus needs repetition to get comfortable, mostly with approaching the base “and the exchange and throwing in the direction he hasn’t thrown in his career, but with his athleticism and experience that will come very easy for him.”

Prince Alberto

Former Royal Hanser Alberto, a .323/.341/.449 hitter with a .790 OPS in 582 career plate appearances against left-handers, played second base and doubled to right center against lefty Reid Detmers Sunday. He also walked in three plate appearances.

Alberto has played four infield spots, mostly at second and third base.

“He’s competing for a job [as an extra infielder],” said Grifol, who coached Alberto in Kansas City in 2021. “He brings something to the table. Wait and see how this whole thing unfolds.”

“He’s an unbelievable human being,” Grifol said. “He’s really good for an organization, for a clubhouse. That’s his kind of reputation out there and that’s true and it’s great, however he has to do something special. Everybody in that clubhouse and has been in the big leagues for a long time and has played with winning teams, they have to do something special to be able to stay up there.”

Alberto appeared in 73 games, playing four infield spots, for the Dodgers last season, batting .244/.258/.365.

Robert and Moncada

Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert were scratched from the lineup, allowing them to play three straight days in advance of the World Baseball Classic. They will play in Taiwan and leave camp Thursday.

Angels 7, Sox 0

*Rookie Oscar Colas, the leading candidate to be the Opening Day right fielder, singled twice to the opposite field after striking out his first time up. Colas, a lefty, chased a pitch out of the strike zone from lefty Reid Detmers.

*Right-hander Jimmy Lambert served up back-to-back homers to Anthony Rendon and Hunter Renfroe. Lambert allowed four hits and two walks and did not finish his inning, although he recorded two strikeouts.

*Righty relievers Gregory Santos, Nicholas Padilla, Edgar Navarro and Kenyan Middleton each pitched a scoreless inning. Santos struck out two batters.

On deck: Mariners at Sox, 2:05 p.m., Monday, Glendale, Chris Flexen vs. Jesse Scholtens.