The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Gavin Sheets brings an edge, power bat to White Sox mix

“We’re trying to win a World Series,” Sheets says.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Gavin Sheets brings an edge, power bat to White Sox mix
Gavin Sheets playing first base. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Gavin Sheets will get more time at first base this season with Jose Abreu off the roster. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bigger home run for Gavin Sheets, his blast in Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS or the White Sox’ first homer of Cactus League play in Saturday’s opener against the San Diego Padres?

It’s a laughable question. No one will remember his homer at Camelback Ranch, perhaps not beyond this week. For a hot but fleeting minute in Game 4 of the ALDS two seasons ago, Sheets gave the Sox a 1-0 lead against the Astros and Lance McCullers. Guaranteed Rate Field rocked, and there were visions of a series going back to Houston for a deciding Game 5.

The Sox, though, would get crushed 10-1. But it was a moment. It showed Sheets, a rookie who also doubled against McCullers, could handle the big stage.

An Arizona homer pales in comparison, but it is nice to have that first spring dinger in the back pocket. So what if it barely cleared the right field fence.

“I don’t care if it’s spring training, it’s always good,” Sheets said. “It’s nice to get that first at-bat, continue to build on that.”

Sheets figures to land an Opening Day roster spot, providing a left-handed bat with power, backup time behind Andrew Vaughn at first base, getting designated hitter days and even right field, a position he was thrust into with Vaughn last season. He will also pinch hit.

Sox were criticized for playing Sheets and Vaughn out of position. First baseman aren’t going to cover much ground out there. Sheets and Vaughn put in their time trying to become serviceable on the grass, and they heard criticism. They are close friends, and the subject came up in their conversations.

“I’ve played first base since I was a kid,” said Vaughn, who gets the spot with Jose Abreu gone.

“We received a lot of flak for it,” Sheets said. “We trained our whole lives to be first basemen and we were put out there and we did the best we were able to do, and are still getting better out there. [Vaughn is] probably done in the outfield for now, but I’m still out there and am going to keep trying to get better and better and better. That’s our goal.”

Flak?

“I know there was a bunch of negativity about us being out there,” Sheets said. “I see it still every day. It’s fine. It doesn’t bother us one bit. We’re trying to find ways to be major league baseball players. That was a way to get in the lineup. And we did.”

Sheets was out of the lineup and off the team after his first-half struggle last season. A reset at Triple-A Charlotte helped him produce a 264/.304/.461 hitting line and .765 OPS in the second half. He hit 15 homers in 124 games.

“I want to see his bat in the lineup,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who has Sheets working at first base for three days, then the outfield for three in camp. “Right now, we’re playing it day by day. He’s moving around really good at first base and he’s a confident outfielder as well. We’ll see [how he gets used]. He’s valuable to us.”

Sheets, meanwhile, says the Sox are using last season’s faceplant as motivation in this camp.

“There’s always an edge with last year,” Sheets said. “We’re trying to win a World Series. Putting last year behind us as best we can. If guys need an edge to do that, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Sox are equipped to go deep, Sheets said.

“There’s enough in here, for sure. No doubt,” he said. “This is a room filled with guys who were projected to win the World Series last year. We lost Pito [Abreu] and other guys but we added a lot, too. I really like this team.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Average MLB salary rose 14.8% to record $4.22 million last season
Careful what you wish for? White Sox off to sloppy start in Cactus League play
Andrew Benintendi set for Cactus League game in White Sox uniform Monday
Elvis Andrus gets to work as White Sox’ every-day second baseman
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pairs of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
White Sox third-base prospect Bryan Ramos does more than talk a good game
The Latest
Several brief tornadoes were reported as severe thunderstorms with damaging hail hit the Chicago area late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather
Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service
Meteorologists said the tornadoes were “brief” and no major damage has been reported.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Mets will pay pitcher Max Scherzer $43.3 million this season.
MLB
Average MLB salary rose 14.8% to record $4.22 million last season
Payrolls, a more complete reflection on spending, rose 12.6% to $4.56 billion from $4.05 billion.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
merlin_105463693.jpg
Afternoon Edition
The mental toll on guaranteed income pilot applicants, mayoral candidates’ last push and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) ORG XMIT: OHMF105
Other Views
To protect the public from hazardous materials accidents, look to trucking before rail
Today, trucks carry the largest percentage of hazardous materials shipped in the U.S. Federal data shows hazmat trucking accidents represent more fatalities and property damage than train derailments.
By Michael F. Gorman
 
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
Bulls
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic throws realism at the two-game winning streak
While the veteran was glad to see some wins get strung together after the All-Star Break, he’s also been around long enough to know that the current style of ugly-ing up the game won’t be sustainable if the Bulls want to be a serious threat.
By Joe Cowley
 