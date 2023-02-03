The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 3, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox acquire pitcher Franklin German from Red Sox

White Sox send minor league righty Theo Denlinger to Red Sox, designate Jason Bilous for assignment.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Franklin German.

Franklin German pitched in five games for the Red Sox in September. (Red Sox)

The White Sox made a minor trade Friday, acquiring right-handed reliever Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on the 40-man roster.

 German, 25, was named Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 after posting a 2.72 ERA and seven saves for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, his first season as a reliever. He struck out 11.6 batters per nine innings and owned a 0.91 WHIP over 43 appearances.

German was called up to debut for the Red Sox on Sept. 17 and did not fare well, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits including two home runs over five appearances. The Red Sox DFA’d him Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster after trading righty Matt Barnes to the Marlins for lefty Richard Bleier.

German has pitched to a 3.93 ERA with and 264 strikeouts over 245 13 innings in 97 games over five minor-league seasons. Liking his 98-mph velocity and performance in the minors last season, the Sox acquired him for depth.

Denlinger, 26, owned a 4.47 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 48 13 innings with High-A Winston Salem and Double-A Birmingham last season.  

Bilous, 25, split the 2022 season between Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 7.15 ERA in 31 games (21 starts).

The Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.

