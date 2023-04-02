Runnin’ Tim Anderson ready for White Sox home opener

HOUSTON — Manager Pedro Grifol’s request of White Sox fans was wait to see the team before making judgments. Shortstop Tim Anderson concurred.

“I go with the same thing,” Anderson said Sunday. “We’re not promising anything. It’s just, enjoy it. Enjoy baseball. The game is unique, you never know what can happen. We’re going to take it pitch by pitch, inning by inning, day by day and have fun with it.”

The Sox’ home opener is Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Giants. After six-plus weeks of spring training and a four-game series to open the season in Houston, Anderson was more than looking forward to being home again.

“It’s been since last season since the fans seen us,” Anderson said. “It’s a new season, it’s fun and it’s exciting. And it’s going to be enjoyable playing in Chicago.”

Anderson knows the fans were disappointed in 2022. The players were, too.

“For sure,” he said. “But our story is not going to be about last year. It’s going to be something new.”

On the run

Anderson’s career high for stolen bases is 26 in 2018, and he swiped 49 for Double-A Birmingham in 2015. The major league total might be surpassed, if the first series and early trend in the majors is an indication.

Anderson stole a base in each of the first two games.

“I try to pick good spots,” he said. “Put them to sleep. They [pitchers] try to put me to sleep so I try to play the same game. Use it against them and catch them napping. When I go, I have a pretty good shot at being safe.”

Anderson is not fixed on a certain number of stolen bases this season.

“It’s about being smart on the bases,” he said, “not about how many you can steal but trying to be safe most of the time.”

New pickoff rules and larger bases also benefit base stealers, who were 5-for-9 on Opening Day last season but 21-for-23 on Day 1 this year.

“It’s good for the game,” Anderson said. “Speed is a big part of the game, too. It’s going to be good to see people’s legs.”

Roaming Romy

Romy Gonzalez not only made his first Opening Day roster, he found himself in the Opening Day lineup Thursday against lefty Framber Valdez. An unforgettable experience, for sure.

“It was incredible,” Gonzalez said. “Especially here, Opening Day against the world champions. It was fun.”

Gonzalez’ parents, grandmother and many friends in town for the Final Four got to the game.

Gonzalez told general manager Rick Hahn he would run through a wall for the team. He can play all outfield positions and is a shortstop by trade, so his versatility is valuable. He is also the emergency catcher, even though he has never caught at any level.

Just in case, he worked with catching coordinator Julio Mosquera from the player development stff, catches pitches from a machine and has caught some bullpens as Danny Mendick did last season.

“Whatever it takes,” Gonzalez said. “Whatever I can do to help this team win.”

On deck

GIANTS AT SOX

Monday: Anthony DeSclafini (0-2, 6.63 in 2022) vs. Michael Kopech (5-9, 3.54 in 2022), 3:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Wednesday: Logan Webb (0-1, 6.00) vs. Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.42), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Thursday: Alex Wood (8-12, 5.10 in 2022) vs. Lance Lynn (0-0, 3.18), 1:10 p.m.,NBCSCH, 1000-AM