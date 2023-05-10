The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Billy Hamilton lands on IL; White Sox select contract of Jake Marisnick

White Sox also DFA pitcher Alexander Colomé, and recall pitcher Nick Padilla from Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox have selected the contract of outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Charlotte.

Matt York/AP

The White Sox put outfielder Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. They also designated reliever Alexander Colomé for assignment and replace him with Triple-A right-hander Nick Padilla.

Hamilton (retroactive to May 7), who hasn’t appeared in the last five games, has a left hamstring strain.

Marisnick is batting .264/.407/.391 with a homer, six doubles, 17 walks and nine RBI to go with eight stolen bases in 30 games with Charlotte. He has appeared in 14 games in center field, 10 in left and seven in right with the Knights. Marisnick was signed as a minor-league free agent in January.

A 10-year veteran who has played for six teams including the Cubs and Astros, Marisnick should see his former Astros teammates this weekend when the Sox host Houston in a three-game series.

Padilla is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and one save in 12 relief appearances with Charlotte. He served as the 27th player for a doubleheader on April 18 vs. Philadelphia but did not pitch.

The light-hitting Hamilton has appeared in three games with the Sox, providing a spark as a pinch runner, stealing two bases and scoring two runs.

Colomé, in his second tour with the Sox, gave up two earned runs over three innings in four relief appearances with the Sox after his contract was selected from Charlotte on May 2.

The Sox play the Royals Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series in Kansas City.


