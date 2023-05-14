The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Jake Burger’s return gives White Sox added power, lineup options

Burger can play first base, third base and serve as a designated hitter, but it doesn’t seem likely he or Yoan Moncada will see time at second.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Jake Burger returned to the White Sox lineup Sunday.

As expected, Jake Burger officially came off the White Sox’ injured list Sunday, batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter in the series finale against the Astros. Burger’s return adds power to the Sox lineup, and options for manager Pedro Grifol.

Aside from being a DH where he should get a bulk of his worth with Eloy Jimenez out, Burger will play some first base and third when Yoan Moncada needs a day off. Even though Elvis Andrus is on the IL, one place Burger shouldn’t be expected is second base due to the limits on shifting and the additional demands on players in that position.

Grifol, however, didn’t quite rule it out.

“In recent years, you can do some of those things and still cover a significant amount of territory on that side of the field,” Grifol said. “But the game has changed. We haven’t discussed [it]. That doesn’t mean we won’t at some point, if we had to, but at this point, we haven’t discussed that.”

The same goes for using Moncada at second base, the position he played when he broke into the majors. There hasn’t been discussion of that move, but Grifol said “things can change quickly.”

In a move that corresponded to Burger’s return, the Sox optioned Carlos Perez to Triple-A Charlotte, which is a good indication that Yasmani Grandal (hamstring) will not need to be placed on the IL. Grandal didn’t start Sunday, but was available off the bench.

What’s with Liam?
On Friday, Liam Hendriks told media in Charlotte that the tentative plan going forward is for him to pitch again Sunday for the Knights, followed by Tuesday or Wednesday before he and the Sox reassess his next steps. 

But prior to the game with Houston, Grifol said something a little different, that Hendriks would pitch a “partial inning” to get an out or two and then see how he feels.

“We’ll talk to him after and see where we go from there,” Grifol said.

Ceasing to struggle
Dylan Cease had perhaps his best outing of the year Saturday, tossing six scoreless innings. It didn’t look like that would be the case early, as Cease needed 26 pitches to get through the first after loading the bases.

Once Cease got past the opening inning he looked more like the 2022 Cy Young Award candidate than the pitcher who had allowed 17 earned runs over his prior three starts.

“I just got in a good flow with it, which is basically when you can kind of trust what your body’s doing, that the ball’s going to get delivered there and then it really just becomes all focus on the little things where you’re aiming them, what are you doing, all different stuff,” Cease said Saturday. “Being able to get in such a good rhythm with my body kind of allowed me to really loosen up and focus on other things.” 

Mother’s Day reflections
Grifol was asked about the challenges wives and mothers face during the baseball season, and was in awe of what they do.

“Sometimes it gets really lonely for us, when we’re alone, and we think we have it tough,” Grifol said. “They’re just special people, they really are. This is their day. They’re special people, they’re selfless and serving and giving. I don’t know how they do it, but they always find a way to do it. And they always find a way to just be a rock to everybody, a sounding board, a rock, a positive influence.”

