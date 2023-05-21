The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL with right wrist inflammation

Clevinger, who was scheduled to start Monday in Cleveland, is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
merlin_113429090.jpg

Mike Clevinger was placed on the IL on Sunday.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

The White Sox starting rotation has been a recent strength, compiling a 1.89 ERA over its last five games.

That rotation won’t be whole for at least a little while.

Minutes before Sunday’s game with the Royals, the Sox placed Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation, retroactive to May 18. Clevinger, who was scheduled to start Monday in Cleveland, is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and was spotted wearing a brace on his right hand.

The Sox will announce a corresponding move prior to Monday’s game.

