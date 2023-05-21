White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL with right wrist inflammation

The White Sox starting rotation has been a recent strength, compiling a 1.89 ERA over its last five games.
That rotation won’t be whole for at least a little while.
Minutes before Sunday’s game with the Royals, the Sox placed Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation, retroactive to May 18. Clevinger, who was scheduled to start Monday in Cleveland, is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and was spotted wearing a brace on his right hand.
The Sox will announce a corresponding move prior to Monday’s game.
