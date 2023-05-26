The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks inches closer to return

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice Friday in Detroit. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

DETROIT — Liam Hendriks threw live batting practice Friday afternoon at Comerica Park, possibly one of his final steps before joining the White Sox for his season debut after a bout with cancer.

The Sox closer threw 19 pitches to Elvis Andrus, Adam Haseley and Seby Zavala. Aside from a ground ball to the third base side of second base by the left-handed hitting Haseley, contact was limited.

On Thursday, manager Pedro Grifol said it was possible this could be Hendriks’ last box to check, but he stressed Hendriks wouldn’t be rushed. Hendriks learned he had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December, had his last round of chemotherapy April 3 and announced April 20 he was cancer free.

He made six appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, allowing six earned runs in five innings. He threw live BP Friday in Chicago and Monday in Cleveland.

“We’re not going to rush into anything,” Grifol said Thursday. “We’re going to make sure his comeback is, he’s ready to go and be the Liam Hendriks we all want him to be and he wants to be.

“As soon as he throws it [Friday] we’ll take a look at it, sit down as an organization and see where we go.”

Clevinger on pace

Right-hander Mike Clevinger said he’s slated to throw a bullpen Saturday in Detroit and live batting practice a couple days in Chicago after that. If all goes to plan, Clevinger could come off injured list to face the Tigers on June 2.

That would land him in his spot in the rotation, which was filled by opener Jimmy Lambert for one inning and Jesse Scholtens for five Monday in Cleveland.

This and that

Outfielder Jake Marisnick accepted his assignment and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. Marisnick was designated for assignment Sunday when Clint Frazier’s contract was selected from Charlotte.

