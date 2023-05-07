The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez from Charlotte

Perez fills roster spot with Eloy Jimenez landing on injured list after undergoing an appendectomy Saturday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez from Charlotte
Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox Sunday. (AP)

White Sox catcher Carlos Perez takes the field during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP)

AP Photos

CINCINNATI — The White Sox recalled catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte Sunday to take Eloy Jimenez’ spot on the roster.

Jimenez, placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, will be out four to six weeks after undergoing an appendectomy in Cincinnati Saturday.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal has dealt with a minor back issue in recent days and will likely be the designated hitter again when the Sox complete a three-game series today against the Reds.

The Sox could get a desperately needed lift when Yoan Moncada returns from his rehab stint at Charlotte. Moncada is on his third day today and could be reinstated any day now.

Jimenez is batting .258/.321/.423 with four home runs in 25 games and will go on the injured list with an eight-game hitting streak. He was 14-for-33 (.424) with two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and a 1.109 OPS during the stretch.

Perez is batting .272/.321/.553 with eight home runs for Charlotte. He played in eight games with the Sox last season, including his major-league debut on August 26 vs. Arizona. He went 4-for-8 (.222) with two doubles and two RBI.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tim zone: White Sox’ Anderson keeps head up by playing mind games with self
Eloy Jimenez out 4-6 weeks after undergoing appendectomy; White Sox fall to Reds
Polling Place: Have the White Sox given you hope? Have the Cubs taken away your hope?
How will you manage this baseball trivia quiz?
Liam Hendriks throws perfect inning in first rehab appearance since cancer
White Sox use long ball to turn back Reds
The Latest
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson shakes hands with former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller after Johnson introduced Waller as his choice for interim superintendent on&nbsp;Wednesday.
City Hall
Center court? Early appointments show Johnson may turn out to be a pragmatic progressive
“Being a progressive is not just about saying things. It’s about doing things. That’s always been essential to [Johnson’s] understanding of how you govern,” said senior adviser Jason Lee.
By Fran Spielman
 
A grape-eating robin in Chicago. Credit: Ron Wozny
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Grape-eating robin, double-bearded turkey, mushrooms, Sylvia Plath
A grape-eating robin in Chicago, a double-bearded tom turkey spotted, and Sylvia Plath’s “Mushrooms” are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Life improved after late diagnosis of eye problem
Learning he had ‘convergence insufficiency disorder’ helped explain the school problems from man’s youth.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, May 7, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
download__1_.jpg
News
Victims of deadly I-55 crash caused by dust storm included 2 from Crystal Lake
The crash involved 72 cars and two semitrailers that caught fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 