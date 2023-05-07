White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez from Charlotte

CINCINNATI — The White Sox recalled catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte Sunday to take Eloy Jimenez’ spot on the roster.

Jimenez, placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, will be out four to six weeks after undergoing an appendectomy in Cincinnati Saturday.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal has dealt with a minor back issue in recent days and will likely be the designated hitter again when the Sox complete a three-game series today against the Reds.

The Sox could get a desperately needed lift when Yoan Moncada returns from his rehab stint at Charlotte. Moncada is on his third day today and could be reinstated any day now.

Jimenez is batting .258/.321/.423 with four home runs in 25 games and will go on the injured list with an eight-game hitting streak. He was 14-for-33 (.424) with two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and a 1.109 OPS during the stretch.

Perez is batting .272/.321/.553 with eight home runs for Charlotte. He played in eight games with the Sox last season, including his major-league debut on August 26 vs. Arizona. He went 4-for-8 (.222) with two doubles and two RBI.



