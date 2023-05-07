The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox rout Reds 17-4, win second series in row

White Sox score 11 runs in third inning

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox rout Reds 17-4, win second series in row
Gavin Sheets homered for the Sox in an 11-run inning Sunday. (AP)

White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets (right) celebrates with Hanser Alberto (26) after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP)

AP Photos

CINCINNATI — The struggling White Sox scored 11 runs in the second inning Sunday and cruised to a 17-14 victory over the Reds, giving them their second series win a row.

The Sox had 18 hits, including home runs by Hanser Alberto and Gavin Sheets in the second against Graham Ashcroft.

Michael Kopech allowed four solo homers in six innings of work.

The Sox are 12-23.

Moncada close to return

Grifol didn’t rule out Yoan Moncada returning to the team Monday when the Sox open a four-game series in Kansas City. Playing five innings in the third game of his rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, Moncada tested his back and went 3-for-3 with a homer, two singles and a walk.

Grifol said it would depend on how Moncada, who hasn’t played since April 9 because of a protruding disc in his lower back, felt after the game.

Hendriks allows run in rehab

Closer Liam Hendriks allowed a run on two hits in his second inning of work at Charlotte. Hendriks threw 14 pitches, nine for strikes as he works his way back after a bout with cancer. On Friday, Hendriks threw nine pitches in a perfect inning.

Eloy feeling better

Pedro Grifol said Eloy Jimenez “sounded really good” when they spoke Sunday, much better than Saturday when he underwent an appendectomy.

“He was obviously in big-time pain [Saturday],” Grifol said.

The Sox’ expectation of 4-6 weeks before Jimenez returns probably falls on the cautious side, and doctors should have a clearer picture in the next few days.

Catcher Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jimenez’ spot on the roster. Perez, who hit eight home runs for Charlotte, grounded out pinch hitting for Seby Zavala and caught the last two innings.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, who is dealing with a minor back issue, could see more designated hitter time in Jimenez’ absence.

Burger progressing

Jake Burger (Grade 1 left oblique strain) said he is running without pain and will take ground balls directly at him Monday.

“If that feels good maybe start ranging a little bit, and then after that it’s all swinging,” Burger said. “Throwing feels good, so hopefully [the IL stint] is shorter than I expected.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox lean on leaders in difficult times
White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez from Charlotte
Tim zone: White Sox’ Anderson keeps head up by playing mind games with self
Eloy Jimenez out 4-6 weeks after undergoing appendectomy; White Sox fall to Reds
Polling Place: Have the White Sox given you hope? Have the Cubs taken away your hope?
How will you manage this baseball trivia quiz?
The Latest
police_lights4.png
Crime
Chicago police officer responding to burglary call in Woodlawn is wounded in knife attack
The officer was at a home where a break-in was reported in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. He suffered minor cuts and was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_05_07_at_6.04.30_PM.png
Cubs
Cardinals’ Tommy Edman knew Nico Hoerner could lead off — from personal experience
Hoerner replaced Edman at shortstop after his freshman season at Stanford. Hoerner entered Sunday with a 89.5% contact rate and an 11% strikeout rate, according to Fangraphs.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Lance Lynn of the White Sox reacts after recording an out in Toronto. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox lean on leaders in difficult times
White Sox leaders come in various forms. “Some people have it, some don’t,” Lance Lynn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Blink_182_05062023_7.jpg
Music
Blink-182 at United Center: Hitmaking lineup reunites, older but no more mature
Chemistry of pop punk trio’s ’90s heyday remains as guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoins the band.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs
Cubs react to Willson Contreras being relieved of catching duties by Cardinals
“There are some guys who have been there a really long time working with Yadi [Molina],” manager David Ross said. “Going about things differently sometimes doesn’t go smoothly.”
By Steve Greenberg
 