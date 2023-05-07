White Sox rout Reds 17-4, win second series in row

CINCINNATI — The struggling White Sox scored 11 runs in the second inning Sunday and cruised to a 17-14 victory over the Reds, giving them their second series win a row.

The Sox had 18 hits, including home runs by Hanser Alberto and Gavin Sheets in the second against Graham Ashcroft.

Michael Kopech allowed four solo homers in six innings of work.

The Sox are 12-23.

Moncada close to return

Grifol didn’t rule out Yoan Moncada returning to the team Monday when the Sox open a four-game series in Kansas City. Playing five innings in the third game of his rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, Moncada tested his back and went 3-for-3 with a homer, two singles and a walk.

Grifol said it would depend on how Moncada, who hasn’t played since April 9 because of a protruding disc in his lower back, felt after the game.

Hendriks allows run in rehab

Closer Liam Hendriks allowed a run on two hits in his second inning of work at Charlotte. Hendriks threw 14 pitches, nine for strikes as he works his way back after a bout with cancer. On Friday, Hendriks threw nine pitches in a perfect inning.

Eloy feeling better

Pedro Grifol said Eloy Jimenez “sounded really good” when they spoke Sunday, much better than Saturday when he underwent an appendectomy.

“He was obviously in big-time pain [Saturday],” Grifol said.

The Sox’ expectation of 4-6 weeks before Jimenez returns probably falls on the cautious side, and doctors should have a clearer picture in the next few days.

Catcher Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jimenez’ spot on the roster. Perez, who hit eight home runs for Charlotte, grounded out pinch hitting for Seby Zavala and caught the last two innings.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, who is dealing with a minor back issue, could see more designated hitter time in Jimenez’ absence.

Burger progressing

Jake Burger (Grade 1 left oblique strain) said he is running without pain and will take ground balls directly at him Monday.

“If that feels good maybe start ranging a little bit, and then after that it’s all swinging,” Burger said. “Throwing feels good, so hopefully [the IL stint] is shorter than I expected.”