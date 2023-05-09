Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn back Lucas Giolito with HRs in White Sox’ 4-2 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer, Luis Robert Jr. extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 430-foot solo blast and Lucas Giolito pitched six innings of two-run ball, leading the White Sox to a 4-2 victory against the Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Sox (13-24), who have won six of their last nine games, evened their four-game series with a needed win over the Royals (10-27) after getting thumped 12-5 on Monday.

Giolito (2-2) struck out nine and got 18 swinging strikes. He walked two, gave up five hits and allowed two earned runs or fewer for the sixth time in eight starts.

Giolito gave up a homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first and a bloop single to Pasquantino after Bobby Witt Jr. led off the sixth with a triple. In a 30-pitch inning, Giolito finished his night retiring Hunter Dozier and Freddy Fermin with the bases loaded.

Hanser Alberto doubled and was singled home by catcher Seby Zavala in the seventh, making it 4-2 against Jordan Lyles (0-6), who pitched a complete game in defeat.

Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez and Kendall Graveman (first save) each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Robert is 12-for-26 with three homers and three doubles during his hitting streak. He has eight homers this season.

The game lasted 2 hours, 2 minutes after a two-hour rain delay.

Manager Pedro Grifol gave shortstop Tim Anderson, who had played seven straight games after coming off the injured list from a sprained left knee, a planned rest.

“After this one, it’s play until he and I decide he needs a day,” Grifol said.

Moncada likely back Friday

Yoan Moncada hit the second home run of his rehab assignment and also tripled and singled at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Moncada, 8-for-12 in four games, is on track for a return to the Sox on Friday, when the team opens a weekend series against the Astros. Moncada has not played with the Sox since April 9 because of back soreness stemming from a protruding disk.

More DH time for Grandal

Yasmani Grandal was the designated hitter after catching Monday. Grandal has played in 33 of the Sox’ 37 games, including six as a DH and could have more time at DH with Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) out for at least four weeks.

“This is a good time for me to give him some DH opportunities so he can rest his body a little bit,” Grifol said.

Liam, Crochet may join Sox next week

Left-hander Garrett Crochet’s rehab from Tommy John surgery was transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Charlotte. Crochet threw a scoreless inning, touching 98 mph, for the Knights on Tuesday.

Liam Hendriks likely will make his third appearance Wednesday, rest for a day or two, then pitch on back-to-back days this weekend before joining the Sox next week.

They could be in Sox uniforms Tuesday, when the team opens a series against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Crochet is getting ramped up for multiple innings, while Hendriks, who is coming back after getting treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is preparing for one-inning outings.

This and that

Veteran righty reliever Bryan Shaw, who was at extended spring training, was activated and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for Charlotte.

† Lefty Jake Diekman was signed by the Rays after being designated for assignment by the Sox.

† The Reds claimed righty Frank German off waivers from the Sox.

