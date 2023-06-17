Tim Anderson dropped from White Sox’ leadoff spot, but SS doesn’t finish game

SEATTLE — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hasn’t been much of a spark in his customary leadoff spot, so Pedro Grifol made a change Saturday, dropping him to second in the lineup and moving Andrew Benintendi to leadoff.

The experiment lasted all of three and a half innings, as Anderson left the game after the Mariners batted in the top of the fourth with right shoulder soreness, per the team.

It marked the first time since Sept. 29, 2019 that Anderson, a former batting champion who was batting .251/.289/.295 with a .584 OPS going into Saturday’s game against the Mariners, did not lead off, breaking a streak of 299 spots in the top spot.

“I think it helps our club,” Grifol said. “Benny has a high on base [team-high .336], TA uses that side of the field really, really well. The idea is for Benny to be on base, TA to use that side, us go first to third and to get the big boys up with men in scoring position and them on the bases.”

The Sox had six solo home runs in their last two games, both one-run losses.

“We want some traffic when those homers are hit,” Grifol said.

Benintendi reached base his first three times up but the initial returns on the move were mixed. Mariners second baseman Jose Caballero misplayed Benintendi’s hot two-hopper for an error on the game’s first pitch, but Anderson rapped into double play. In the third, Benintendi doubled with one out and stole third as Anderson took ball four against Logan Gilbert, putting runners at the corners with one out for Luis Robert.

But Anderson, running on a pitch, was doubled off first on Robert’s foul pop-up to first baseman Ty France to end the inning. Anderson didn’t look up and was unaware the ball was in play. He would have been out at first even if he got back in time because he didn’t touch second base on his way back.

Anderson then had a conversation with Grifol and trainer James Kruk in the dugout before taking the field. He played a half inning before Elvis Andrus moved from second base to shortstop and Zach Remillard entered at second base for his major league debut.

Anderson has not homered this season and his 65.7 percent ground ball rate leads qualified hitters in the major leagues. Grifol believes his numbers are due in part to the knee sprain Anderson suffered in April.

“I just think the injury in Minnesota has really affected him,” Grifol said. “It sent him into mechanical changes without him even knowing. When you’re wearing a brace and you’ve never worn a brace, your body’s doing something different because you’re wearing it. You take it off and your body continues to do those things. You try to find yourself.”

Grifol said he discussed the move with Anderson and that it was well received.

“It’s not a dictatorship,” Grifol said. “I want guys comfortable playing the game. Doesn’t mean we wont do things when they’re a little bit uncomfortable but these guys want to win. Whatever it takes to win baseball games, they’re on board.”

The Sox are 170-129 since 2020 when Anderson is in the starting lineup, and 69-87 when he does not start. But he is 2-for-21 with one walk in his last five games. His last home run was July 15 at Minnesota.

“The cool thing about baseball is we’ve got 92 games left, he hits at the top of the order, he has about 350-400 plate appearances left,” Grifol said. “I’m completely confident he’s going to turn this thing around and have a really good year.”

Benintendi has batted in all nine spots during his career, mostly second (340 games). This will be his 99th game in the first spot, where he owns a .268/.355/.429 career line with a .784 OPS.

Gonzalez hurting

Elvis Andrus started his fourth straight game at second base as Romy Gonzalez is limited with a sore right shoulder. Gonzalez was available to pinch run.

“We’ll evaluate him when we get back to Chicago [Monday],” Grifol said.

“Some shoulder soreness, nothing that we think can keep him out. I’ve said that before and guys end up on the IL so that’s why I stay away from being a doctor or trainer.”